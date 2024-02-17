February 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project embraces AI in latest Donald Trump takedown

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 17, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate gears up for ‘hot car death prevention’ bill

HeadlinesOrlando

Police shot and killed a man at his niece’s wedding. Now, his family is suing.

HeadlinesJax

Would financing Jaguars stadium be a good thing for Jacksonville pension funds?

Fred Trump AI Lincoln Project
The ad 'complies with current law,' per co-founder Rick Wilson.

Two things are likely enduring in politics.

One is the Lincoln Project’s focus on takedowns of former President Donald Trump.

And the other, per Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, is Artificial Intelligence.

““AI is here to stay in campaigns, and as we often do, the Lincoln Project is going right at Donald Trump with every tool in the toolbox. The ad is fully transparent that this voiceover is generated by AI, has clear on-screen disclaimers, and that the dialogue is our creative take on how Fred would react. It complies with current law, as do all LP ads. Buy stock in the ketchup sector,” Wilson advises in a press release accompanying a new spot.

The advertisement, called “Fred,” reanimates the former President’s father to express disappointment about how he “always knew” that Donald would “blow it” and was “low-rent,” “boring and broke,” and “weak down there.”

“The brand I built is crap because of you,” proclaims the Fred Trump character, putatively responding to a $363 million judgement against Donald Trump in a New York court last week.

“Fred may not be with us now, but in this spot we imagined just how Fred Trump would react to Donald’s record of decades of fraud catching up to him at long last,” Wilson said. “Trump frequently accuses his critics of using AI to make him look bad. We’ve always said it doesn’t take AI to make Trump look bad; Trump does that all by himself.”

See the ad here.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice shot and killed a man at his niece's wedding. Now, his family is suing.

nextSenate gears up for 'hot car death prevention' bill

One comment

  • Michael K

    February 17, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Hysterical. And a good reminder that Donald Trump inherited a great fortune and lost much of it with a string of failures.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories