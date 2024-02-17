Lincoln Project embraces AI in latest Donald Trump takedown

Two things are likely enduring in politics.

One is the Lincoln Project’s focus on takedowns of former President Donald Trump.

And the other, per Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, is Artificial Intelligence.

““AI is here to stay in campaigns, and as we often do, the Lincoln Project is going right at Donald Trump with every tool in the toolbox. The ad is fully transparent that this voiceover is generated by AI, has clear on-screen disclaimers, and that the dialogue is our creative take on how Fred would react. It complies with current law, as do all LP ads. Buy stock in the ketchup sector,” Wilson advises in a press release accompanying a new spot.

The advertisement, called “Fred,” reanimates the former President’s father to express disappointment about how he “always knew” that Donald would “blow it” and was “low-rent,” “boring and broke,” and “weak down there.”

“The brand I built is crap because of you,” proclaims the Fred Trump character, putatively responding to a $363 million judgement against Donald Trump in a New York court last week.

“Fred may not be with us now, but in this spot we imagined just how Fred Trump would react to Donald’s record of decades of fraud catching up to him at long last,” Wilson said. “Trump frequently accuses his critics of using AI to make him look bad. We’ve always said it doesn’t take AI to make Trump look bad; Trump does that all by himself.”

