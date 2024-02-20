Donald Trump campaign argues for RNC coordination despite ongoing Primary

The Republican presidential race is nearing its endgame, according to a memo released by two top Donald Trump aides.

Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles are arguing that the “end is near” for Nikki Haley, and that it’s time that the “Republican National Committee becomes one with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign.”

“Convention planning, fundraising, strategy, and state party tactics — including full coordination with the (National Republican Congressional Committee) and the (National Republican Senate Committee) — begin in earnest,” the memo asserts. “The General election (even though we have always known it started months ago) begins, and the case to Fire Joe Biden is prosecuted.”

The call for intertwining the former President’s third campaign for the White House and the RNC, which has no obligation to back a General Election candidate until the GOP Convention this Summer, comes amid reporting that the Trump camp seeks to “purge” the RNC.

LaCivita is eyed as a potential Chief Operating Officer, which would effectively yoke the two structures. The controversial Ronna Romney McDaniel is headed out of her Chair role, and Trump ally Michael Whatley is likely to replace her. Additionally, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, appears headed for a Co-Chair role.

The memo, released just a few days before South Carolina Primary polls say Trump will win, goes on to further make the case for the inevitability of his re-nomination within the next month.

“Currently, President Trump has 63 delegates. If we were overly generous and applied a ‘worst case’ model reflecting Nikki Haley’s loss in New Hampshire across the remaining states and Congressional Districts, President Trump would earn 114 Delegates the week following the South Carolina Primary,” the consultants write.

“On Super Tuesday, under this very favorable model for Nikki, President Trump would win 773 Delegates. President Trump would win an additional 162 Delegates the following two weeks, after Super Tuesday. And, on March 19, under this most-generous model for Nikki, President Trump would win the Republican nomination for President.”

They then outline a more likely scenario that ends the race earlier.

“Now, if we ignore this model and follow what the current data — both public and private — suggests, President Trump will win the Republican nomination one week earlier, on March 12, with 1,223 Delegates. Which is all to say, before March Madness tips off next month, President Trump will be the Republican nominee for President.”