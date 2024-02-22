Last Call for 2.22.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Senate Rules Committee quietly approved an amendment that could reverse a controversial ban on Chinese land ownership in Florida.

Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican, offered a substitute amendment in committee that chiefly related to property rights on easements. The new language includes significant changes to a law signed last year that inhibits Chinese nationals from owning Florida property.

It’s a change that appears to have the support of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, whose office stressed the new bill language won’t completely reverse attempts to block the Chinese government from amassing property in Florida.

“The amendment does not reverse the prohibition. It clarifies/further defines domicile and controlling interest,” reads an email from Katherine Betta, Passidomo’s spokesperson. “Existing laws regarding zoning would apply to Chinese nationals who are not foreign principles.”

The proposal was met with consternation by the Governor’s office, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he wouldn’t tolerate a full backtrack on a Chinese crackdown he has frequently touted.

“What I see going on now is an attempt to unwind what we’ve done to protect Floridians against the threat posed by China,” DeSantis said.

The Legislature also passed a controversial bill (HB 1) that would ban social media for minors, but the changed the language substantially.

DeSantis, meanwhile, said he’s not ready to sign the legislation, but suggested at a Lake Buena Vista news conference the bill could still evolve.

“It’s still under negotiation,” he said. “We’re working. I understand it’s important to the Speaker.”

Quote of the Day

“I’m not saying it’s perfect, but I think what they’re trying to do is unwind what we did, and I’m going to stand firm for what we’ve already done.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on a Senate bill that would soften the Chinese land ownership crackdown.

Tune In

Messi, Inter Miami go for consecutive season-opening wins

After opening the 2024 MLS regular season on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi travel to Los Angeles to face the Galaxy (8:30 p.m. ET, AppleTV+).

Messi was the subject of criticism for missing several matches during Inter Miami’s preseason tour. The preseason also included injuries to Facundo Farias, who will miss the entire season with an ACL injury, and Benjamin Cremaschi, who will be out several months with a sports hernia.

Last season, Inter Miami lived near the bottom of the standings until Messi’s arrival.

This season opens with big expectations. Inter Miami has as many big-name players on the roster as any MLS squad in recent memory. Messi and former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have been joined by Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez. The 37-year-old is nearer to the end of his career than the beginning but that won’t diminish the expectations for this season.

Messi’s 2023 highlight came when he led Inter Miami to a win in the Leagues Cup final over Nashville SC in penalties. In the first year of the tournament, Messi made Miami the focal point of world soccer for a few weeks during the summer.

In 14 games with Inter Miami, Messi led the club to 11 wins, a draw, and just two losses. He scored 11 goals and assisted on five more in his fourteen games. However, in his last three MLS matches, Miami lost all three and did not score a goal in any contest. Perhaps the long season was a factor.

While Messi is certainly among the best soccer players in history, arguably the best, he is 36 years old and nobody knows when he’ll cease being immortal.

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.