February 24, 2024
House poised to make it harder to increase property tax rates
A.G. GancarskiFebruary 24, 2024

property tax with currency
The full House will hear the bill Tuesday.

Help may be on the way for homeowners, at least in the form of having it become slightly harder to raise their millage rates.

Rep. Sam Garrison’s CS/CS/HB 1195, which will be heard Tuesday on the House Special Order Calendar, would go into effect in July, imposing a supermajority requirement for any millage increase after this year should it become law and replacing majority rules in places that currently have them.

The bill is moving in the Senate also. Earlier this month, the Senate Finance and Tax Committee advanced Chair Blaise Ingoglia’s measure (SB 1322). The legislation now has one committee stop to go on the Senate side.

“Floridians are being hit with a one-two punch of increased property insurance rates and inflation. The last thing working families need is an unwarranted property tax increase too. Local governments have the power to raise property taxes, but they should only do so if there is a clear consensus that it is absolutely necessary,” Garrison said last month.

“Requiring a supermajority vote ensures this and provides an additional layer of protection to Florida’s taxpayers,” added the Clay County Republican.

Garrison has noted that in 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring a legislative two-thirds supermajority to raise taxes.

“We’ve honored the people’s will and operated under the constitutional premise that tax increases should only be considered as a last resort and require broad, oftentimes bipartisan consensus. This is consistent with our state’s tradition of limited government, low taxes and responsible fiscal stewardship.”

The original filing of the Clay County Republican’s bill contemplated a two-thirds vote in a referendum to be held during the General Election, but that version was withdrawn, and the language now aligns exactly with the Senate product.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    February 24, 2024 at 4:30 pm

    Good evening Florida,
    This may as well be called “The Earl Pitts Floridian” “Bill”.
    I noticed my leftist run city of Gainsville was over-assessing our property tax to fund all sorts if “Dook 4 Brains Lefty Agenda”.
    So I, Earl Pitts American, called in some legislative favors and having our property appraiser cease and disiste the practice.
    EPA

    Reply

  • TJC

    February 24, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    It’s not the property tax rates that need fixing, it’s the insurance rates. Highest home insurance rates in the nation, that’s Florida. Pretend to fix a problem, that’s Tallahassee.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    February 24, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    Democrats would never do this.

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      February 24, 2024 at 5:06 pm

      Probably not, because it’s just a bunch of BS.

      The millage rate can remain forever unchanged, yet your taxes still go up with every so-called assessment of your property, despite assessments being nothing more than a penalty on you for properties in your neighborhood being flipped and selling for a lot more.

      Why should the buying and selling actions of properties that you do not own have any input on your tax amount?

      A property has a real value when it’s bought. Other than that, it’s just a place and the gub’ment is inventing a value for it and then making you pay based on that invented value even though you’re not buying or selling.

      Reply

