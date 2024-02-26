David Smith seeks millions for Holocaust Museum, other Central Florida needs

As the Session winds down, Rep. David Smith will be fighting for several Central Florida funding projects.

The biggest ask from the Winter Springs Republican this year would be for $5 million for a new Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity. An endeavor of the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, the facility will be located in Downtown Orlando.

A funding request from Talli Dippold, Holocaust Memorial CEO, states that construction should begin in 2024.

“This 44,500 square foot facility that will be more accessible to Floridians and tourists will use the history and lessons of the Holocaust to build a more respectful and empathetic society, free of all forms of prejudice and bigotry,” the request reads. “The Museum will be designed

around the stories of survivors to engage, teach and empower.”

Smith noted a lot of private support backing up the vision. As he seeks state dollars, he stressed, “Those funds are being matched by a local private donor.”

Beyond the museum, Smith said he’s gathered input from in and around his district to try to serve Seminole County and Central Florida best.

“Local community leaders and residents have asked me to help in these areas of concern,” he said.

His top priorities include $3.4 million for a remodel of Seminole State College’s student services building, $1 million for a Rolling Hills roadway project, and $875,000 for a University of Central Florida-run clinic for veterans with PTSD.

He wants $900,000 for a water treatment facility in Oviedo, $728,000 for the Central Florida Responsible Fatherhood Initiative, and $750,000 for the Heart of Florida United Way for a mobile computer lab.

He also prioritized finding $500,000 for a regional homeless center in Seminole County, $256,000 for a Winter Springs Highwater Rescue Vehicle and $300,000 for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for rapid DNA testing.

Other appropriations requests from Smith include:

$496,000 for a Pathways to Home Supportive Housing program.

$250,000 for an International Collegiate Programming Contest North America Championship.

$1.8 million for a Northern Way Bridge Replacement Project.

$186,000 for Winter Springs Performing Arts Foundation Improvements.

$250,000 for Jewish Family Services Holocaust Survivors Support.

$515,000 for Seminole County Juvenile Drug Court.

$500,000 for Rosenwald Community Center Facility Improvements.

$500,000 for CECO’s Thrive Abilities Community.

$592,000 for The Shul of Bal Harbour life safety security enhancements.

$103,000 for a Medical Tech & Microbiology Lab remodel at Seminole State College’s Altamonte Springs Campus.

$150,000 for Shalom Orlando’s Yarmuth Family Kitchen.

$750,000 for a North Independence Land extension in Maitland.

$250,000 for the Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative — Health-Tech Business Accelerator (SPEAR).

$500,000 for the Dr. Phillips Center for a music and listening outdoor venue.

$250,000 for Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) for Foster Support and At-Risk Youth.

$750,000 for Winter Springs Stormwater Retrofit Study.

$525,000 for Mobile Recovery Support Services: Meeting People Where They Are.

$500,000 for Fairbanks and Denning intersection improvements in Winter Park.

$36 million for Seminole State College’s Workforce, Science, & Technology Building.

$495,000 for Christian HELP, Building Better Futures for Floridians.

$300,000 for a veteran’s suicide program.

$516,000 for The Lifeboat Project.

$1.29 million for VetConnect Solution’s Improving Florida Veteran Experiences.

$126,000 for an Oviedo Memorial Post’s heritage campaign.

$495,000 for Five Points Village Workforce Development Housing Project.

$500,000 for Adolescent Crisis Mentoring Transportation Services’ Caring and Secure Transport.

$500,000 for ZeroEyes Seminole County.

$497,000 for Operations GROW (Giving Real Opportunities for Work).