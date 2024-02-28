Kathleen Passidomo says legislation barring trans identity from licenses won’t be heard in Senate

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo says controversial legislation limiting transgender individuals from changing their gender on their driver’s licenses won’t be heard in her chamber.

The measure also would have required insurance companies covering gender reassignment surgery to cover de-transitioning as well.

“That bill is still stuck in committee,” the Naples Republican said, “and so, pursuant to our rules. We don’t take bills. We don’t do the cards or ever take bills out of committee.”

The news came the same day transgender activists held a rally outside the Florida Capitol as part of a “Let Us Live” march. Activists celebrated the news but promised vigilance as the legislation (HB 1639) advances in the House.

“It is vital to understand that one’s identity cannot be erased by denying the right to self-identify,” said Barbie Mugler, Executive Director of Trans United In Elevation’s Tampa chapter.

The House bill is scheduled for a vote on the floor on Thursday.

Rep. Doug Bankson, an Apopka Republican, said his legislation on transgender health care in fact was an act of compassion. “This does not take anyone’s right to personally identify how they wish but this is a state document based upon state statute. That’s why there’s clarity,” Bankson said at a House committee.

LGBTQ lawmakers and allies said the legislation represented yet another intolerant culture war from the far right.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat and Florida’s only openly gay Senator, spoke at the transgender march and credited activists sharing their own stories.

“I want to also share with you on the importance of having a seat at the table, because you know the old saying, that if you’re not at the table that you’re on the menu,” Jones said. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to sit in the Senate and to continue to bring it up to make it clear that the LGBTQ issues — that the LGBTQ community — will no longer continue to be the punching bag of the Florida Legislature.”

But Jones is cisgender, and he said the Legislature also needs transgender voices within its ranks. He and other leaders at the march encouraged activists to run for office in order to play a greater role in stopping bills.

On note, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has already dictated through executive authority that the state won’t issue driver’s licenses with a different gender than the one matching a birth certificate. A memo from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said any driver’s license with other information should be treated as a violation of Florida’s prohibition on false IDs.