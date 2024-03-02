Budget conference: House, Senate still working out where to put new Judges

Appropriations discussions continue, including about where to add new Judges as stipulated in bills from the Senate and House.

The two chambers are closing in on a deal, but some divergence remains, according to the latest offer from the House side.

The House has agreed to the Senate position regarding “authorizing one additional circuit court judgeship in the 1st Judicial Circuit and one additional circuit court judgeship in the 20th Judicial Circuit.”

But a sticking point is in North Florida, where the House language differs from the Senate, seeking “one additional county court judgeship in Columbia County, one additional county court judgeship in Santa Rosa County, two additional county court judgeships in Hillsborough County and three additional county court judgeships in Orange County.”

The Senate hasn’t agreed to the Columbia County judgeship yet.

As bill analyses from the Senate and House both note, the legislation is responsive to a Supreme Court Order (SC2023-1586), dated Nov. 30, 2023, certifying the need for one new circuit court judgeship in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, two new county court judgeships in Hillsborough County, and three new county court judgeships in Orange County.