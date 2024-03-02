March 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House wants more lottery vending machines than Senate

A.G. GancarskiMarch 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Polk County Bully Project gets big bucks for hard-to-place pooches

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House, Senate still working out where to put new Judges

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate unanimously approved hemp crackdown, but path remains uncertain in House

Florida Lottery Vending Machine image via Lottery X page
The budget bills previously stipulated that extra machines had to be contingent on a Revenue Estimating Conference impact analysis.

Lottery may be a game of chance, but when it comes to where it falls in the budget, it’s also a matter of negotiation.

As appropriations Chairs work out the final details on a budget destined for a legislative vote next week, one sticking point is how many lottery vending machines to authorize.

While both HB 5001 and SB 2500, the two budget bills, contemplated 3,000 Florida Lottery vending machines as part of a $71,158,570 budget, the current House position is for 3,500 “Full-Service Vending Machines with functionality to sell terminal tickets and instant tickets.”

“It’s not the final expression of what we’ll say, but it is where we are today,” said House Budget Chief Tom Leek in comments to Gary Fineout of POLITICO.

The request suggests a potential end-around to language in both budget bills that stipulates that the “Department of the Lottery is authorized to submit budget amendments in accordance with chapter 216, Florida Statutes, to increase Specific Appropriation 2831 to acquire up to 500 additional ticket terminals,” but with an extra step built in that is absent from this process.

“Prior to the submission of any budget amendment that increases the size of the lottery retailer network, the Revenue Estimating Conference shall determine if sales will increase sufficiently to cover the cost of the terminals, offset any losses to the existing network, and generate additional revenue that benefits the state. The budget amendments will be contingent upon the department’s submission of a plan that includes not only a positive Revenue Estimating Conference impact analysis, but also identifies the specific terminal needs and a plan for distribution of the additional terminals.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House, Senate still working out where to put new Judges

nextBudget conference: Polk County Bully Project gets big bucks for hard-to-place pooches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more