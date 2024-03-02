March 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Polk County Bully Project gets big bucks for hard-to-place pooches
Miami's pit bull ban stays in place for another year.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 2, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House wants more lottery vending machines than Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House, Senate still working out where to put new Judges

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate unanimously approved hemp crackdown, but path remains uncertain in House

Pitbull Portrait
The money will save the lives of dogs that are sometimes hard to adopt.

Some dogs are more adoptable than others, due solely to their breeds. But when it comes to so-called “bully” dogs, Polk County looks poised for a little more help from the state.

House and Senate budget Chairs both propose spending $100,000 on the Polk County Bully Project, a nonprofit “rescue organization with a small shelter that works to find forever homes for this misunderstood breed,” which has a “goal of reducing euthanasia rates of these dogs in Polk County.”

Polk County’s shelter had as of 2022 the highest kill rate in the state. But due in part to the Bully Project’s efforts, pit bulls are rescue only and the county is looking to start a no kill shelter.

The GOP Rep. Sam Killebrew project “will provide funding to save more community dogs from euthanasia and help to keep dogs from ending up in the system,” per the appropriations request, which notes that the Bully Project “has saved almost half of the dogs coming out of Polk County Animal Control in the last two years.”

The money will go to vet and feeding costs, as well as an expansion of area for the dogs in the shelter, and the creation of a “safe space” for after hours surrender of animals.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House wants more lottery vending machines than Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more