Budget conference: Polk County Bully Project gets big bucks for hard-to-place pooches

Some dogs are more adoptable than others, due solely to their breeds. But when it comes to so-called “bully” dogs, Polk County looks poised for a little more help from the state.

House and Senate budget Chairs both propose spending $100,000 on the Polk County Bully Project, a nonprofit “rescue organization with a small shelter that works to find forever homes for this misunderstood breed,” which has a “goal of reducing euthanasia rates of these dogs in Polk County.”

Polk County’s shelter had as of 2022 the highest kill rate in the state. But due in part to the Bully Project’s efforts, pit bulls are rescue only and the county is looking to start a no kill shelter.

The GOP Rep. Sam Killebrew project “will provide funding to save more community dogs from euthanasia and help to keep dogs from ending up in the system,” per the appropriations request, which notes that the Bully Project “has saved almost half of the dogs coming out of Polk County Animal Control in the last two years.”

The money will go to vet and feeding costs, as well as an expansion of area for the dogs in the shelter, and the creation of a “safe space” for after hours surrender of animals.