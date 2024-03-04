March 4, 2024
Personnel note: Heather Barker joins Capital City Consulting

March 4, 2024

barker copy
'Her unique insight and skillset will help us reach and exceed our business development and strategic partnership goals.'

Heather Barker is joining the team at Capital City Consulting.

Barker, former senior adviser to Gov. Ron DeSantis, will direct the firm’s political fundraising, charitable and nonprofit fundraising. She will also assist in business development and the facilitation of business-to-business strategic partnerships.

“We are very excited to have Heather join the Capital City Consulting team. Not only will Heather’s long and impressive resume help boost our service offerings for our existing and future clients, but her unique insight and skillset will help us reach and exceed our business development and strategic partnership goals,” said Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi.

“Heather’s influence extends beyond fundraising into political campaigns, committees, super PACs, non-profits, and business development. From presidential campaigns to issue advocacy, she has skillfully designed and executed plans centered around cultivating meaningful relationships, and we look forward to her bringing this acumen to Capital City Consulting.”

Barker comes to Capital City Consulting with 14 years of experience, including the past six years working as DeSantis’ chief fundraiser. Barker moved up the ranks from political staffer during the 2022 Midterms to senior advisor during both the 2022 and 2024 campaign cycles within the DeSantis political organizations.

Over the course of her career she has helped the candidates, committees and organizations she worked with raise more than $500 million.

“I am thrilled to join the team of outstanding professionals at Capital City Consulting,” Barker said. “I have watched their firm for years as they have grown in size and in notable success. I look forward to leading their fundraising efforts and collectively helping to grow the business, its reach, partnerships and services.”

Barker is a double graduate of Florida State University and lives in Tallahassee with her husband and two children.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

