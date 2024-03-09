March 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Everglades Trust hails restoration funds
Beautiful nature preserve in Port Saint Lucie Florida.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 9, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Gangs find new way to rob ATMs: Follow the repairmen

HeadlinesInfluence

Sierra Club seeks vetoes from Gov. DeSantis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden leans into age, effectiveness in new battleground state ad

Florida Nature Preserve
'These critical investments mean that we can keep moving the needle forward.'

The Everglades Trust is celebrating the Legislature’s commitment of nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars to projects that will help one of Florida’s signature areas.

“Thank you to the Florida Legislature for providing over $740 million for Everglades restoration in its fiscal year 2024-25 budget, as well as including funding for resiliency and environmental efforts statewide. Under the leadership of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, we have seen the continuous support of America’s Everglades, as well as investments in its restoration, and Florida’s environment as a whole,” the group asserted.

Indeed, the budget bill offers funding on a number of significant fronts, including $614 million from the Land Acquisition Trust Fund, with $550 million of that headed to the South Florida Water Management District “for the planning, design, engineering, and construction of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).”

Nearly $40 million more is slotted to implement the Northern Everglades and Estuaries Protection Program. while $50 million more is allocated “to achieve the greatest reductions in harmful discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuaries as identified in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project Final Integrated Project Implementation Report and Environmental Impact Statement.”

“These critical investments mean that we can keep moving the needle forward on Everglades restoration, which is vital to Florida’s water-based tourism economy and the environment that supports it,” the group says, before cannily thanking the man who has proposed much of the spending and will sign off on the latest round.

“The progress we have seen is also due in large part to Governor Ron DeSantis, who has continually recommended significant investments in restoration and has expedited and advanced key Everglades projects. This final budget fully funds the Governor’s Everglades budget request of over $740 million and continues to fulfill the promises he has made for restoring America’s Everglades.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Association of Managing Entities, Florida Behavioral Health Organization celebrate mental health legislation

nextPEN America warns Florida will get sued over youth social media ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories