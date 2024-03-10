Gov. DeSantis picks Ashley Moody Chief of Staff for state board

Florida’s Governor is reaching out to the Attorney General office’s leadership to fill an opening on the State Retirement Board.
Ron DeSantis is picking James Percival, the Chief of Staff for Ashley Moody, to serve on the State Retirement Board.
A current Commissioner for the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission, Percival previously served as the Deputy Attorney General of Legal Policy and Chief Deputy Solicitor General.
Percival earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his juris doctor degree from the University of Virginia.
He has made news from time to time, including playing a key role in demanding communications from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board after they moved to limit the power of the panel that replaced them, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
His biography on the Federalist Society website notes considerable federal experience also.
Percival “worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as Counsel to Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand and Senior Counsel to Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio. Before that, he was an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and clerked for the Honorable Emmett Ripley Cox of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.”
DeSantis also reappointed Pembroke Pines consultant Diana Taub to the board.
“Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Association of School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Administrators and previously served as a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum. Taub earned her bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute and her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University,” the Governor’s Office states.
Wasteful
March 10, 2024 at 9:16 am
Are these paid appointments? For how long? He already has a state job and is a proven DeathSantis conservative lackey. What else would he bring to the retirement board for state employees??
Nomore Rhonda
March 10, 2024 at 9:25 am
This is one of Rhonda’s favorite but also most dangerous pastime. She’s notorious for moving people in different positions around and all of these chief of staff positions were never there before she was elected governor. They’re all completely out of line, destroying the integrity of the state departments, and instilling all of her “anti-woke”, self serving interests. Don’t believe me? Look it up, facts don’t lie. But the more interesting part of this is when there’s a shift of an appointment (usually) it’s elected officials being shifted to other typically elected officials vacancies. That’s the way she’s stacking the deck bypassing elections. Just look at the laws being made regarding form 6 and the massive amount of locals quitting. Some vacancies are being appointed by Rhonda herself. It’s madness… at least the legislature is pulling back from her fascist regime however these appointments are making executive orders outside the legislative process that need to be policed. Rhonda needs policed and held accountable.
MH/Duuuval
March 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm
Mr. Gilzean now holds two jobs via Dee, and Gilzean claims he can legally do so because he was appointed and not elected. The result: $600k annual income.
Cheesy Floridian
March 10, 2024 at 2:21 pm
While most Floridians are making way way less with sky high home insurance costs and food costs going up, car insurance is up. And i read that the state passed something where most Floridians are going to save a massive $60.00 a year.
Dont Say FLA
March 10, 2024 at 3:10 pm
Rhonda is undermining Assley by removing her chief of staff?
OOOOOOOOOOOOhhhhhhhhh
What up with that?
Is it her failure to keep weed and abortion off the ballot?
Cuckold Ron. Chosen By Cucks To Represent You
March 10, 2024 at 3:56 pm
Your state performs ~ 16,000 every 90 days. Look at the state web page.
Cuckold Ron. Chosen By Cucks To Represent You
March 10, 2024 at 3:54 pm
He is dying to hit that