Gov. DeSantis picks Ashley Moody Chief of Staff for state board

Florida’s Governor is reaching out to the Attorney General office’s leadership to fill an opening on the State Retirement Board.

Ron DeSantis is picking James Percival, the Chief of Staff for Ashley Moody, to serve on the State Retirement Board.

A current Commissioner for the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission, Percival previously served as the Deputy Attorney General of Legal Policy and Chief Deputy Solicitor General.

Percival earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his juris doctor degree from the University of Virginia.

He has made news from time to time, including playing a key role in demanding communications from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board after they moved to limit the power of the panel that replaced them, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

His biography on the Federalist Society website notes considerable federal experience also.

Percival “worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as Counsel to Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand and Senior Counsel to Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio. Before that, he was an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and clerked for the Honorable Emmett Ripley Cox of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.”

DeSantis also reappointed Pembroke Pines consultant Diana Taub to the board.

“Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Association of School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Administrators and previously served as a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum. Taub earned her bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute and her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University,” the Governor’s Office states.