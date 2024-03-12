Can politics be more creative, fulfilling? Liz Gilbert’s Big Magic Retreat offers that and more

With the Session wrapped and politicos returning to their regularly scheduled off-seasons, many of us may be left feeling that familiar combination of relief and vacancy. It’s in the quiet between Sessions that many seek to elevate their game or simply seek more creative fulfillment outside of the process.

Here’s one opportunity to do so, not so far from home.

Elizabeth Gilbert (author of “Eat Pray Love” and “Big Magic”) and Atlanta’s local The Working Actor Group (TWAG) are collaborating to host The Big Magic Retreat, a weekend event focused on creativity and wellness, to be held October 4-6, 2024, at Camp Coleman in Cleveland, Georgia.

Gilbert, a #1 New York Times and internationally bestselling author, has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Her TED talk, with over 21 million views, is among the most popular of all time.

The retreat’s centerpiece will be a four-hour creativity workshop led by Gilbert. The renowned author will also be featured in a series of other events throughout the weekend gathering in the scenic mountains of North Georgia.

“Liz’s work is so focused on helping people live their most fulfilled and creative lives,” said TWAG founder and co-owner Lauren Halperin (sister of our sometimes contributor, Sachs Media’s Karen Cyphers). “This retreat is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to work with Liz, face-to-face, to unlock their own creativity, identify passions, and kickstart projects.”

“The exercises we do will be interesting, approachable and intuitive. All you will need is a notebook, a pen, and an open mind,” Gilbert said. “I have led this workshop with everyone from middle school students to Fortune 500 executives (and even the executives could do it!) Truly, this is designed for everyone.”

In addition to GIlbert’s workshops, multiple other activities are planned for the retreat, including yoga, meditation, ropes and warrior courses, journaling, dance, music, art, campfires, spoken word, jewelry making, and poetry sharing.

Associations and advocacy groups can also sponsor retreats or lead activity sessions.

“We welcome businesses and individuals with ideas for classes to get in touch,” said Wes Jetton, co-owner of TWAG.

Participants will have the option to stay on-site at Camp Coleman, as cabin housing is provided within the $845 base registration fee, or to commute if they prefer.

Whether you’ve been practicing politics for some time or are just getting a foot in the door, taking some time outside — literally and figuratively — could offer exactly what’s needed to refill the tanks.

To learn more about the Big Magic Retreat, please click here. For sponsorship opportunities, please click here.