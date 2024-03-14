March 14, 2024
Florida GOP suspends St. Johns County Chair Blake Paterson

Jacob OglesMarch 14, 20245min0

Blake Paterson
A Vice Chair the state party said was wrongly suspended now takes over as acting Chair.

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has removed the St. Johns County GOP Chair.

State Chair Evan Power informed Blake Paterson in an email that he was removed, effective immediately, as both the St. Johns County Republican Executive Committee Chair and as a precinct committeeman. His duties will temporarily be assumed by Jamie Parham, a county GOP Vice Chair the party said Paterson wrongly suspended months ago.

“You are prohibited from holding any position within the St. Johns GOP, the RPOF, or any RPOF chartered club in St. Johns County for a period of two (2) years,” Power wrote. “As such, you are also not eligible to be a member of the RPOF State Executive Committee, the RPOF State Executive Board, nor hold any position within a RPOF Congressional District Caucus for two (2) years.”

Paterson has been under fire for disparaging local GOP candidates and officials. A report by the state party’s Grievance Committee details specific instances where Paterson was accused of using his authority as county Chairman for personal grudges.

The report said Paterson allowed the St. Johns GOP’s official social media to “to disparage Republican elected officials and promote and support their opponents without an endorsement of the REC,” a violation of state party rules.

It also said Paterson suspended Parham, and later called police to prohibit Parham from attending multiple REC meetings.

“In the estimation of the Grievance Committee this is only the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to the problems in St. Johns County and the inability of Mr. Paterson to adequately perform his role as Chairman,” the grievance report reads. “The number of grievances this Committee has received from one County alone — St. Johns — is indicative of a failure of leadership at the top.”

The report said Paterson blamed the social media posts on Natalie Lewis, who chaired an ad hoc social media committee for the party, but accepted blame as party Chair. Paterson also said the decision to suspend Parham has been made by the entire REC, but state party rules don’t allow a vote without notice on suspending an officer elected to a county post.

The Grievance Committee called the violations “egregious” and unanimously recommended his suspension.

“The St. Johns REC is broken. And while Mr. Paterson may not be responsible for everything that is wrong with the REC, as Chairman, he is responsible for much,” the report reads.

“But with responsibility also comes accountability. And that is the role of the Grievance Committee under the RPOF Rules, to recommend solutions to fix disputes between members of a county REC when such dispute cannot be resolved by the members of the REC. Here, we find such a serious situation that demands the RPOF’s attention.”

The report also suggested the specific grievances for which Paterson was suspended were the “tip of the iceberg.”

Paterson notably has made headlines for controversial remarks, like allegedly telling a Black Republican he could not win a House seat.

With Paterson suspended, the role of acting Chair falls to Parham, but Power directed that an election be held within 60 days to fill the remainder of Paterson’s term.

The county REC website still lists Paterson as Chair and Parham as Vice Chair.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

