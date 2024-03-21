Congressional leaders sell $1.2 trillion spending package to members before shutdown deadline

Congressional leaders from both parties looked to put a positive light on a $1.2 trillion spending package that lawmakers are working to approve before funding expires at midnight Friday for a host of key government agencies.
Text of the legislation had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but lawmakers and aides were expecting an official unveiling early Thursday. The package, which is expected to pass, will wrap up Congress’ work on spending bills for the year — nearly six months after the fiscal year began.
This year’s dozen spending bills were packed into two packages. The first one cleared Congress two weeks ago just hours before a shutdown deadline for the agencies funded through the bills.
Now Congress is focused on the second, larger package, which includes about $886 billion for defense, about a 3% increase from last year’s levels. The bill also funds the Departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Labor and others, with non-defense spending expected to be relatively flat compared to the prior year.
Leaders worked to sell the package to members. In a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers in the morning, Speaker Mike Johnson described a few of the policy changes that House Republicans were able to secure in the latest negotiations. Those included a prohibition on funding for a United Nations relief program for Palestinian refugees that extends through March 2025. He also noted the bill funds 8,000 additional detention beds for noncitizens awaiting their immigration proceedings or removal from the country.
That is riling some House Republicans, but following the rule would surely invite some lapse in federal funding, even if just for a day or so, for several key federal agencies.
Once the bill passes the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he will put it on the Senate floor.
“Even with bipartisanship, it’s going to be a tight squeeze to get this funding package before the weekend deadline,” Schumer said.
Democrats celebrated staving off the vast majority of policy mandates Republicans had sought to include in the spending bills, such as restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone or banning access to gender-affirming health care.
“We’re exactly in the position that we knew we were going to end up,” said U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat. “We knew that House Democrats, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House weren’t going to tolerate any significant harmful cuts and crazy policy riders.”
The spending in the bill largely tracks with an agreement that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked out with the White House in May 2023, which restricted spending for two years and suspended the debt ceiling into January 2025 so the federal government could continue paying its bills.
“We have had to stick to some difficult toplines and fight off literally hundreds of Republican poison pills, not to mention some really harsh, almost unthinkable, cuts proposed by House Republicans,” said U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “But now we have a good, bipartisan bill that protects absolutely essential investments in the American people.”
McCarthy was ousted from the Speaker’s role a few months after securing the debt ceiling deal. Eight Republicans ended up joining with Democrats in removing McCarthy as Speaker. And some of those unhappy with that debt ceiling deal also expressed misgivings about the latest package.
Johnson is expected to bring the bill up for a vote through a streamlined process that requires two-thirds support for the bill to pass. The earlier spending package passed by a vote of 339-85 with Republicans providing all but two of the no votes.
“If this bill sits out for two weeks, it will get pilloried like a pinata,” said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican. “So they want to jam it through over the next 48 hours.”
“I hope there will be some modest wins. Unfortunately, I don’t expect that we will get much in the way of significant policy wins based on past history and based on our unwillingness to do use any kind of leverage to force policy wins, meaning a willingness to walk away and say no,” said U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican.
One of the changes Johnson touted for members was prohibiting — through March 2025 — funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which is the main supplier of food, water and shelter to civilians in Gaza. Republicans are insisting on cutting off funding to the agency after Israel alleged that a dozen employees of the agency were involved in the attack that Hamas conducted in Israel on Oc. 7.
The U.S. is the biggest donor to the agency, providing it with about $364 million in 2022 and $371 million in 2023. After Israel made its allegations, President Joe Biden’s administration paused funding for the agency. Republicans seek a more lasting prohibition.
But the prohibition does concern some lawmakers because many relief agencies say there is no way to replace its ability to deliver the humanitarian assistance that the United States and others are trying to send to Gaza, where a quarter of the 2.3 million residents are starving.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said in a recent speech on the Senate floor that any individual who participated in the Oct. 7 attack must be held responsible. But not innocent civilians.
“Punish the 14. Don’t punish 2 million innocent Gazans,” Van Hollen said.
But House Republicans are describing the agency as “part of the problem” that Israel is confronting. About three dozen wrote Appropriations Committee members saying, “in light of UNRWA’s record of troublesome allegations and disturbing revelations since Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, we believe that going forward no further U.S. taxpayer funds can be given to the agency.”
Johnson also touted to colleagues a 6% cut to foreign aid programs and only allowing the American flag to be flown over U.S. diplomatic facilities as wins, according to a Republican congressional aid not authorized to speak publicly. Under the Biden administration, U.S. embassies have been invited to fly the pride flag or light up with rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community.
Johnson said that after the spending package passes, the House would next turn its attention to a bill that focuses on aiding Ukraine and Israel, though lawmakers are scheduled to be away from Washington for the next two weeks. The Senate has already approved a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but Johnson has declined to bring that up for a vote.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
4 comments
JD
March 21, 2024 at 7:14 am
Yeah, the putz Freedom Caucus voted McCarthy out because they’re a bunch of whiny b!tches, but the few semi-sane GOPers know if they let the Government shutdown, their ass is going to be handed to them come November.
And you talk about cuts on SS and “entitlement programs”, what about this entitlement program: “$886 billion for defense”. Perhaps they could trim that fat from defense contractors? If anyone needed fiscal oversight, it’s those guys. It’s kissing a trillion dollars. Just to demonstrate how large that number is, if $1 = 1 second, 886 Billion seconds is roughly 28,076 years.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
March 21, 2024 at 7:24 am
The “EARL OF POLITICS” has a prepared statement on this 1.2 Trillion Dollar Spending Package for all of our Sage Great Patriot Elected Officials.
EARL WEIGHS IN:
“HEIl TO THE NO -SHUT THAT $HlT DOWN”, said Earl.
THE SAGE “EARL OF POLITICS HAS SPOKEN
Earl Pitts American
Michael K
March 21, 2024 at 7:20 am
Saved by the Democrats, once again. What’s left of the former Republican Party is in total disarray. Obstruction is not governance. Bipartisanship is the way government should work.
By the way, looks like impeachment is dead. No there there.
Dont Say FLA
March 21, 2024 at 7:31 am
This AP story contains fake news.
It describes [House] “Speaker Mike Johnson”
Mike Johnson is the House Speaker. Mike Johnson is the House N____r.
House Speaker is Unelected House Speaker Trump.
Trump likes to say Joe Biden is a danger to the USA’s systems of politics, yet Joe Biden holds the office he was elected to. Trump insisted that office was his, despite all evidence 80+ courts cases saying it wasn’t, and despite 20+ indictments of Trump for allegedly trying to con his way into taking Joe Biden’s duly elected position as President.
Joe Biden had enough backbone to put Trump away in Maga Lardo.
But then Trump smelled blood in the water in the House, took candy from a baby, and now we have Unelected House Speaker Trump bossing around weak tiny Johnson, recklessly endangering USA citizens and voters (see the border deal sunk by Trunk) and endangering freedom and humanitarianism around the world, see Ukraine and Israel.
The fake news media likes to talk about how Mike Johnson’s position as House Speaker is in jeopardy if he does this or that to alienate the Krazy Klown Kaucus of the House including Gaetz and Greene and Boobs & Glasses Handy Lady Of Colorado, but that is patently false.
House N____r Johnson is 100% safe in his positions of “bent over in front of House Speaker Trump, Doing As Hes Told, Taking It In the Ice”
What a sad lot today’s G0P is. So sad. So very sad.