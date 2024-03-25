Airbnb promotes Florida operations as biggest contributor to tourist taxes

Airbnb is touting its contributions to tourism taxes in the U.S. and Canada, most notably the most tourism taxes the company has raised is in Florida.

In a new report published this month by Airbnb, the company announced it has now accounted for more than $10 billion in tourism tax revenue around the world. Hosts renting Airbnb units for travelers and tourists generated about $2.2 billion in tourism tax revenue in the United States alone in 2023.

According to the report, Florida Airbnb rentals generated the most tourism tax revenue in the U.S. Florida accounted for $387 million in tourism taxes in 2023, more than any other state in the country. The company has now accounted for a total of more than $1 billion in tourism taxes in Florida.

“This tax revenue helps fund critical government services and comes at a time when many cities and states navigate budget challenges. Researchers estimate that almost half of Americans live in states facing budget gaps and/or deficits,” an Airbnb news release said. “Florida cities like Miami and Gainesville are among those grappling with budget problems with both cities considering budget cuts.”

California Airbnb rental operations generated the second most tourism taxes in the U.S. with $212 million in revenue for that state in 2023. Tennessee was third, with $135 million in Airbnb tourism tax revenue last year. North Carolina was fourth with $125 million, and Georgia and Texas were tied for fifth at $98 million.

Colorado, Arizona, Washington and Virginia rounded out the Top 10.

Airbnb operations in Canada generated $164 million in tourism tax revenue last year, the report stated.