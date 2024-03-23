Gov. DeSantis delivers coral reef funds

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to demonstrate his commitment to environmental initiatives, rolling out an award for $9.5 million through Florida’s Coral Reef Restoration and Recovery Initiative on Friday.

The money is “to bolster academic and private partnerships to safeguard Florida’s Coral Reef, which extends over 350 nautical miles from the Dry Tortugas to the St. Lucie Inlet. This funding will enhance coral recovery, including propagation and outplanting capacities critical to the health and longevity of Florida’s Coral Reef.”

“Florida’s Coral Reef protects Southeast Florida against approaching storms and attracts visitors year-round. Safeguarding our coral reef is important both environmentally and economically and we will continue to support projects that keep this natural resource healthy,” DeSantis said.

The money is intended to bolster “infrastructure and capacity for coral propagation, technology, skilled workforce and logistics needed to support long-term recovery and restoration of Florida’s Coral Reef,” the Governor’s Office asserts.

“As we tackle environmental challenges, we understand that preparation and planning make all the difference,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “We are extremely thankful that this administration has prioritized environmental initiatives, because without them, we might be facing a different outcome for Florida’s Coral Reef.”