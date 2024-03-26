Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.26.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Jacklyn Washington, former Deputy Chief of Staff for First Lady Casey DeSantis, is joining the team at CareerSource Florida to serve as the Director of Communications.

Before a brief stint in the Governor’s Legislative Affairs Office for the 2024 Legislative Session, Washington served with DeSantis’ political operation. Beginning in 2022, she joined the Governor’s re-election campaign as Deputy Digital Director and continued as the First Lady’s Deputy Chief of Staff during last year’s Presidential campaign.

“I feel blessed to bring my experience and skill set to CareerSource Florida,” Washington wrote. “CareerSource reaches out a helping hand to Floridians in need, reduces welfare dependency, increases economic self-sufficiency and ultimately builds stronger families, businesses, and communities across the great state of Florida. I look forward to joining this team and this worthy mission to make a difference in the lives of Floridians.”

Washington brings years of strategic communication experience to the role. She served as Press Secretary at Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization, and spent four years on the CPAC team.

Conservatives for Clean Energy-Florida is promoting Zach Colletti to the role of Executive Director.

“We’re so excited to have Zach stepping into this new role,” said Mark Fleming, the president and CEO of Conservatives for Clean Energy. “He’s worked with us on the digital and communications side for years, and we feel very confident in his ability to take the lead on energy freedom and innovation in the Sunshine State.”

Zach first began working with CCE-FL in 2019 consulting on the digital and communications side while working at Supernova Digital Communications before leaving to work for former Sen. Jeff Brandes. Zach reprised his role with CCE-FL in 2022, and shortly after the departure of then-Executive Director George Riley, CCE-FL announced that Zach would be stepping in.

“Here’s when we’ll know the fate of Florida’s abortion, marijuana amendments” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — One amendment proposes removing criminal and civil penalties for people 21 and older who use marijuana. If it is allowed on the ballot, it will be Amendment 3.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in November about whether it should be allowed on the ballot. Florida voters previously legalized medical marijuana through a constitutional amendment in 2016.

The other amendment would protect abortion access until viability, which is estimated to be at about 24 weeks of pregnancy. It would undo Florida’s current 15-week ban and block a possible six-week ban that legislators passed last year. If allowed on the ballot, it will be Amendment 4.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has challenged the language of both proposals, leaving it up to the court to figure out whether the amendments are misleading and whether they deal with multiple issues instead of just one.

According to the Florida Constitution, the justices “shall” rule on any challenged amendments no later than April 1. The court typically releases its decisions at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. But it doesn’t necessarily have to adhere to that schedule. This Thursday is the last one before April.

In November, Florida’s justices cast doubt on the state’s argument that the recreational marijuana amendment would mislead voters into thinking that marijuana is legal federally.

According to cannabis media site Marijuana Moment, Gov. Ron DeSantis later predicted that the court would rule in favor of putting that amendment on the ballot.

The justices’ stance on the abortion amendment is less clear.

Moody argued that the proposal’s use of the term “viability” would confuse voters, but Lauren Brenzel, the campaign director of the group pushing the amendment, dismissed Moody’s argument as a “disingenuous” attempt to silence voters.

“Ron DeSantis signs Florida ban on kids using social media. Legal challenge is expected” via Lawrence Mower of Miami Herald — DeSantis signed a bill blocking most kids from social media websites, setting up an expected court battle that could prevent the legislation from ever taking effect. House Bill 3, passed by lawmakers with bipartisan support this month, forbids kids 13 and younger from creating social media accounts and requires the platforms to seek out and remove their profiles. Kids 14 and 15 would need parents’ consent. The legislation also blocks all minors from adult websites, requiring all visitors to prove their age before viewing content. Florida follows a handful of other states, from California to Arkansas, which have placed similar limits on kids’ social media use in response to rising rates of teen depression and suicide. None of those states’ bans have yet taken effect, however. A coalition of social media companies, including Meta and TikTok, have sued, claiming the bans violate kids’ First Amendment right to free speech.

“Tough questions ahead: Will cities set up homeless camps across Florida?” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Attorneys throughout the state are busy dissecting what critics are calling a vague law that will likely lead to legal battles, including some that challenge the law itself. A key component of the new law gives local governments the option to set up homeless camps that can remain in place for one year. The camps will be required to have security, running water and working bathrooms. The law also requires strict enforcement to keep the camps free of drugs and alcohol. Starting in January, the law grants permission to residents and business owners to file a civil suit against local governments that fail to enforce the public camping ban within five days after receiving written notice of the alleged violation.

“Cities, counties prepare for new homeless camp law, signed by DeSantis” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Legislation was signed by DeSantis in Miami Beach. It will prohibit local municipalities from allowing people to camp or sleep on public property as of its Oct. 1 effective date. “Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life (as) we see in states like New York and California,” he said. “The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

“Bill headed to DeSantis has municipal ethics officials concerned” via Tristan Wood of WLRN — Local Ethics Commission officials across the state are concerned that legislation awaiting DeSantis’ signature could gut their ability to fight corruption. The bill adds time limits to the length of ethics investigations, requires sworn affidavits to launch ethics complaints, and bans secondhand knowledge from being used in investigations. It also allows those running for public office to seek civil damages when someone files a fraudulent complaint. John Reid, general counsel for the Tallahassee Independent Ethics Board, said the legislation keeps Boards from providing whistleblower protections to anyone who might be fearful of retribution for coming forward.

“Citizens Property Insurance Corp. facing possible $200M shortfall in litigation expenses” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Despite attempts by the Legislature to reduce lawsuits and their related costs for property insurers, the state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. faces a potential $200 million shortfall in litigation expenses. A shortfall of $100 million to $200 million is projected over the course of the company’s current contract for litigation costs, which runs out at the end of 2026. Any shortfall would be paid out of Citizens’ surplus, but spokesperson Michael Peltier said it shouldn’t have a dramatic effect on rates in the future. “Litigation already has a significant impact on rates,” Peltier wrote in an email. “This adjustment will not have a significant additional impact.”

“Women, money and Taylor Swift tickets: The life and death of a Florida Republican ‘kingmaker’” via Claire Goforth of the Daily Dot — The strange, salacious tale of the kingmaker’s demise and, ultimately, death began with a young Swiftie in Jacksonville. Hoping to secure early access to Swift tickets the young woman turned to an old family friend: Kent Stermon. Records show that Stermon quickly agreed to help and even dangled the prospect of backstage passes and the chance to meet Swift herself. Prosecutors would later note that the woman “was aware Stermon had offered other individuals assistance in obtaining access to special events such as concerts and sporting events.” Stermon instructed her to email a “backstage coordinator” he knew. An investigation would later reveal that the woman was actually corresponding with Stermon himself via a fake email he appears to have made for this purpose. Another email address he instructed her to send photos to a cop buddy of his. Learning he was being investigated appears to have sent Stermon into a rapid downward spiral. Days later, he had a stroke and was temporarily hospitalized. Then, on Dec. 8, his body was discovered in his vehicle at a local post office. He’d fatally shot himself. In a suicide note addressed to “sis” and a redacted name, he wrote, “I love you both too much to put you through this. You’re better off w/o me. Go find your own version of [redacted] and be happy!”

“DeSantis eyes Texas law, says he wants more power to arrest migrants in Florida” via Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis says Florida may soon follow Texas and craft a state law that would make it a crime for migrants to enter the state without authorization, a move that would create a process for state courts to order local law enforcement to transport migrants back to the border for deportation if they are convicted. No legislation has been filed in Florida yet. But DeSantis said in an interview on “The Sean Hannity Show” podcast on Thursday that his administration is working to see what can be done to have such a law in place in the near future. “I am working with folks to craft, if there is something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain,” DeSantis said. “I think that would be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it.”

“Florida part of push to protect elections from ‘rogue’ poll workers” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Brennan Center for Justice, along with the group All Voting is Local, has updated its guides for election officials in swing states aimed at blocking “rogue” poll workers from interfering in elections. The new guide is an updated version of guidance issued in 2022 created in response to reports that election deniers who believed falsehoods about the outcome of the 2020 election were being recruited to work as poll workers across the country. The updated guidance, which explains laws preventing intimidation, harassment and improper influence over voters, focuses on Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Each guide is specifically written to include applicable state laws and other information aimed at ensuring a smooth, fair and free election process. The Florida guide includes information on poll worker eligibility, the chain of command used at the polls, applicable laws and enforcement mechanisms.

“Airbnb promotes Florida operations as biggest contributor to tourist taxes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Airbnb is touting its contributions to tourism taxes in the U.S. and Canada; most notably, the most tourism taxes the company has raised is in Florida. In a new report published this month by Airbnb, the company announced it has now accounted for more than $10 billion in tourism tax revenue around the world. Hosts renting Airbnb units for travelers and tourists generated about $2.2 billion in tourism tax revenue in the United States alone in 2023. Florida Airbnb rentals generated the most tourism tax revenue in the U.S. Florida accounted for $387 million in tourism taxes in 2023, more than any other state in the country. The company has now accounted for a total of more than $1 billion in tourism taxes in Florida.

“Leon County school district faces staff cuts even amid $17M budget hike. How we got here” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The 2024-25 staffing plan proposed by Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna is about $17 million more than the current year’s budget. But while it is an increase, it is not without consequences. The document obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat reflects what Hanna hinted in February when the district reached agreements with its teacher’s union on a $5.12 million salary package, saying that “something has to give.” The most dramatic consequence is that the academic interventionist positions will be cut from middle and high school campuses and reduced to two positions at each elementary school. All schools will maintain a social worker and an extra guidance counselor based on the school population.

“Donald Trump no longer needs to post full $454M bond in civil fraud case, court rules” via Erica Orden and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — A panel of state appeals judges gave Trump a significant reprieve Monday by lowering the amount of the bond he must post to stop enforcement of a $454 million civil judgment for corporate fraud. Trump can post a bond of just $175 million while he appeals the verdict, the five-judge panel ruled in a terse order, after the former President said he couldn’t obtain a bond to cover the full judgment. The ruling came on the last day of a 30-day grace period Attorney General Tish James granted Trump before she said she would begin to collect on the judgment, which could involve seizing his assets. The appellate panel gave Trump 10 days to post the reduced bond. Speaking to reporters shortly after the ruling was issued, the former President said he plans to do just that.

“Trump’s criminal trial is set for April 15 as his attempt at a delay fails.” via Ben Protess, Jonah E. Bromwich, Jesse McKinley and Kate Christobek of The New York Times — Trump is all but certain to become the first former American President to stand trial on criminal charges after a judge on denied his effort to delay the proceeding and confirmed it will begin next month. The trial, in which Trump will be accused of orchestrating the cover-up of a simmering sex scandal surrounding his 2016 campaign, had originally been scheduled to start this week. But the judge, Juan M. Merchan, had pushed the start date to April 15 to allow Trump’s lawyers to review newly disclosed documents from a related federal investigation. Trump’s lawyers had pushed for an even longer delay of 90 days and sought to have the case thrown out altogether. Justice Merchan slammed their arguments, rejecting them all. In a particularly low moment for the defense team, the judge questioned the claims — and eventually, the résumé — of one of Trump’s lawyers as the former President looked on.

“Supreme Court’s anti-abortion conservatives could restrict abortion pills sent by mail, even in blue states” via the Tribune News Service — The Supreme Court’s anti-abortion majority is set to consider whether to order a reversal in U.S. drug laws and restrict women from obtaining abortion medication at pharmacies or through the mail. A ruling to restrict the most common method of abortion would limit the rights of women in California and other states where abortion remains legal. “We may have thought we were protected because California is supportive of abortion, but this decision [on abortion pills] will be national in scope,” said Dr. Daniel Grossman, a professor of obstetrics at UC San Francisco. Whether they prevail now depends on the three justices appointed by Trump who were crucial to overturning Roe vs. Wade: Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. If all three join with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito, they could roll back the use of abortion pills.

“Senator, meet your new fierce lobbyist: Your own TikTok-watching teen” via Natalie Andrews of The Wall Street Journal — As members of Congress consider a crackdown on TikTok, many have faced lobbying from some of their most vocal constituents: their own children. “She was initially up in arms about the whole thing, ‘you can’t do that,’” says Rep. Josh Gottheimer, of his daughter. “My kids are really tough bargainers, they’re not quick to accept my arguments,” says Sen. Todd Young, who has four teenagers at home. Across the U.S., most teenagers don’t follow the daily ins and outs of Congress. Yet, TikTok has their attention. It is directly in the wheelhouse of young people, with some anxious about losing their favorite source of entertainment. Sen. John Fetterman was headed back to Pennsylvania after the House voted on the legislation when his tween daughter lobbied him. “I’m driving home and she sent me some texts, and it was ‘please don’t destroy TikTok, I’m going to get bullied,’” he recalls.

“‘My community nurtured me’: Dennis Ross talks about ‘reaching across the aisle’ in memoir” via Paul Catala of the Lakeland Ledger — Generosity from two of Lakeland’s most prominent business leaders partly led to Ross’ aspirations to get into politics. As a young boy, Ross met with Publix founder George Jenkins and Florida Tile founder Jimmy Sikes about a program for boys he wanted to attend in Washington, D.C. Ross didn’t have the money, so the two men stepped up and paid for the trip. “Instances like that and the Lakeland community really helped shape my future and desire to be in the political arena,” said Ross, 64, who was The Ledger’s first recipient of the Silver Garland Award in the Citizenship category in 1977.

“Conservative watchdog files complaint against U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A conservative watchdog group in Washington says the Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott used his campaign to sell books. Americans for Public Trust intends to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) targeting Gross, a Melbourne lawyer running in Florida’s GOP Primary for U.S. Senate. The complaint against Gross and campaign Treasurer Jason Boles takes issue with the campaign promoting Gross’ book, “Dirt Roads to Runways.” “It is troubling that any politician would use campaign resources to line his own pockets,” said Caitlin Sutherland, Americans for Public Trust Executive Director. “The FEC should thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure the public has confidence in our elections.”

—“Rick Scott gains endorsement from local builders in re-election bid” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

“Trump openly calls for Primary challenge against Laurel Lee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump is openly calling for a Republican Primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Lee. Some political rivals offered to step up immediately. The presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for President attacked the Thonotosassa Republican in a Truth Social post. “Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District? IF SO, PLEASE STEP FORWARD!” Trump wrote. Lee was the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse DeSantis’ campaign for President. Lee immediately endorsed Trump after DeSantis suspended his campaign. Shortly after Trump put up a post, former state Rep. Jackie Toledo, who lost in a Republican Primary to Lee in 2022, said she would be pleased to run.

Local elects back David Arreola — The former Gainesville City Commissioner announced endorsements from several local elected offices for his bid for state Representative in House District 22 “At a time when our communities’ freedom to determine their futures is under attack from MAGA Republicans in Tallahassee, I am proud to be endorsed by strong local leaders like former Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, Gainesville City Commissioners Casey Willits and Bryan Eastman, former Gainesville City Commissioners Helen Warren and Adrian Hayes-Santos, Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall, and Chiefland City Commissioner LaWanda Jones.” The Gainesville Democrat faces Amy Trask in a Democratic Primary. Three Republicans are also filed in the battleground seat. He’s running to succeed GOP state Rep. Chuck Clemons.

“Florida Democratic Party rejects Nikki Fried’s move, reinstates Palm Beach County Party Chair” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Mindy Koch is back as Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, reinstated after a Committee of state party leaders defeated an attempt by Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried to remove her. Unresolved are deep divisions within the county Democratic Party that prompted Fried’s push to remove Koch. Now, the county and state Party Chairs have to figure out how to work together to register and mobilize voters in the state’s third-largest county — with barely more than seven months until the November elections. Fried called on Sunday night, Koch said, and the two are planning to meet in person later in the week. “She congratulated me on winning. And I told her I look forward to working with her. I asked for the meeting, and she said absolutely.” Koch said she could “absolutely” forge a working relationship with Fried.

“City of St. Cloud hit by cyberattack” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — The city of St. Cloud was the target of a cyberattack on Monday morning, affecting phone lines and limiting the forms of payment accepted for some services, city leaders said. Though several departments were impacted, the city’s government is operating “as best as possible” while the issue is resolved, according to a news release posted to the city’s website. In-person payments for Parks and Recreation events and services are temporarily cash-only, but online facility reservation payments and event registrations are still accepting credit cards. The transfer station where residents can dump their garbage is only accepting cash payments right now, according to the news release. All trash and recycling collection routes are to operate as scheduled. Police and fire rescue services are responding to calls.

“Disney World Governing Board set to pick a new District Administrator” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney World’s Governing Board is scheduled to vote this week to hire a former DeSantis adviser as its next District Administrator. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board meets Wednesday, with the meeting agenda including plans to pick Stephanie Kopelousos to oversee district operations. The job is available because DeSantis appointed the district’s current Administrator, Glen Gilzean, to serve as Orange County Elections Supervisor. The agenda does not show a proposed contract or propose Kopelousos‘ salary amount. Gilzean’s pay was $400,000 a year. Wednesday’s meeting is the first time the Board has met since Gilzean’s new appointment. The Board will also be short one member. Board Chair Martin Garcia, a Tampa lawyer who has been a staunch critic of Disney, is out. DeSantis has not yet named his replacement.

“Orange County Commission showdown for Disney’s first affordable housing project” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — With a critical vote scheduled for Tuesday, an affordable housing project proposed for Disney-owned acres in west Orange County has the backing of hoteliers, a local chapter of Habitat for Humanity and a schoolteachers union, but its future neighbors are less enthralled. “My family and I, we moved here, after an exhaustive research, knowing full well that Disney would be our neighbor,” said Alex Cabrera, whose home is less than 2 miles away. “We just never thought they’d be bad neighbors.” Cabrera and many other residents of Horizon West, a fast-growing community of 50,000 people 30 miles west of Orlando, oppose the proposed development of 1,410 apartment homes along Hartzog Road on the west side of State Road 429. Community residents say their roads are already congested and their schools are over capacity, and this new development will make things enormously worse.

“Seminole County among 8 locations for state Black History museum” via Desiree Stennett and Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — As the task force choosing a site for the planned Florida Museum of Black History narrows its options, Seminole County has become the second Central Florida locale under consideration for the museum. Pointing to the county’s diverse population and historic Black communities, Seminole officials applied this month to be the site for the museum, calling the county “the perfect location.” “Seminole County has a rich Black history from before the county’s inception” in 1913, said Gui Cunha, administrator for Seminole’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. In its application to the task force, Seminole does not propose a specific location for the museum. However, it does list the historic communities of Goldsboro and Georgetown.

“Florida Poly President search is down to 5 finalists” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Florida Polytechnic University’s Presidential Search Committee has winnowed its list of candidates to five finalists, which will be sent to the school’s Board of Trustees for consideration. The finalists include H. Keith Moo-Young, who currently serves as the vice provost and dean of undergraduate education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York; David P. Norton, the current vice president for research and president of the University of Florida’s Research Foundation. “Our Search Committee thoroughly reviewed, vetted, and interviewed a vast pool of exceptionally qualified candidates to identify and recommend these finalists,” said Beth Kigel, Vice Chair of the Florida Poly Board of Trustees and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “I extend my gratitude to the members of the Search Committee for their time and commitment to ensuring a successful process and to the candidates engaged in the application and interview process for their enthusiasm and desire to help shape the future of Florida Poly.”

“MacDill AirFest returns to Tampa Friday, the last one for at least three years” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay AirFest returns to MacDill Air Force Base this weekend with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in the sky and tours of vintage and spanking new aircraft on the ground. Pay attention this year, because it will be a couple more years before another AirFest flies over Tampa. Because of construction needed to expand its hangars for the new KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft coming to MacDill Air Force Base, there won’t be another AirFest until 2027 at the earliest.

“Shari Thornton is in race for Sarasota County Commission District 3” via Bob Mudge of the Venice Gondolier — Thornton is seeking election to the Sarasota County Commission because, she said, that’s where change needs to come from. She’s running for the District 3 seat without party affiliation because she’s not a fan of partisan politics and growth — her biggest issue — is a nonpartisan issue. Republicans Tom Knight and Neil Rainford, appointed to the Commission last year after Nancy Detert’s death, are vying for their party’s nomination in District 3 in the August Primary. No Democrat is in the race at this point. Thornton will face the party nominees in the General Election in November. She moved to the area in 2020 after retiring from a 33-year career as a health care executive in Ohio.

“Residents express concern over New College of Florida expansion” via Michaela Redmond of ABC 7 — Back on Jan. 22, New College of Florida released a Master Plan for 2024, including footprint maps that were presented in a meeting. Residents who live on Uplands Boulevard have expressed concern over the building of a Freedom Institute. Karen Stack purchased her home just a couple of hundred feet away from where the institute will be built, back in 2015. “We love having this really beautiful bayfront park that is available for us to walk, to meet our friends, for our dogs to come out and play,” said Stack. Stack said she and the others in the neighborhood are not trying to protest. Instead, they want their voices heard and their ideas to be taken into consideration.

“Lawmakers make it easier for corruption to flourish” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The Florida Legislature wants to add unnecessary obstacles to investigating politicians for potentially corrupt behavior.

One case in Miami-Dade explains why DeSantis should veto the Legislature’s attempt (Senate Bill 7014).

The arrest of former Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla on corruption charges last September was the product of a criminal case that began as an investigation of whether he violated local ethics rules.

The inquiry into the Commissioner’s behavior began with the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, which the voters created to ensure the integrity of people in government. In the course of an investigation into his potential misuse of office, “it became evident that a violation of criminal law” might have occurred, prompting the Commission to refer the case to law enforcement, Executive Director Jose Arrojo wrote in a statement issued after the arrest.

Thanks to SB 7014, it will become much harder for ethics agencies in communities across the state to investigate similar cases. This is particularly bad news in places like Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties, which have instituted local Ethics Commissions. (Broward County has not created one.)

The legislation would prohibit those entities from initiating their own inquiries or complaints into whether an official committed a violation. The only way a Commission could begin an investigation is if someone files a third-party complaint under oath, based on “personal knowledge” of the circumstances.

This bill seems intent on making it harder to spot and investigate public corruption — and it’s the product of lawmakers who themselves are supposed to be held accountable by the ethics investigators they want to kneecap.

“Be as wary of No Labels as you are of Trump” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Too many Trump followers know just what he is, but don’t care: They are hellbent on voting for him anyway. Too many Democrats and nonpartisan voters understand the stakes but feel justified in a decision to sit this one out rather than turn out for President Joe Biden. But some voters have been seduced by a potential Hollywood ending: An as-yet-unidentified alternative who swoops in to save the day. The longer they believe that the more likely it is that the more-committed Trump voters will hustle their hustler back into the White House. That’s what makes the prospect of a last-minute, miraculous third choice being dangled by the group that calls itself “No Labels” so dangerously toxic. By now, its leaders know that perpetuating this fantasy is tantamount to waltzing Trump back into the presidency he despoiled. Without No Labels disclosing who has been bankrolling it, how its delegates were chosen or even who they are, the only safe conclusion is that No Labels is as trustworthy as that Nigerian prince who just emailed you, offering billions if you only fall for his lies.

“School principals whipsawed on book bans” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Pity the thousands of public-school principals who labor in Florida. Two years ago, the state Legislature ordered them to make sure students weren’t exposed to books with objectionable content, kicking off a huge book-banning controversy that has made all Floridians look like a bunch of nutty bluenoses. Now, at the direction of DeSantis, who propelled this embarrassing effort because he thought it would help his failed run for President, Florida officials have a new message for principals: You could soon face state penalties if you illegally prevent students from looking at library books in your schools.

“Skylar Zander: Advocating for progress — AFP-FL’s impactful initiatives in Florida’s Legislative Session” via Florida Politics — A triumph for Florida taxpayers came when Florida’s leaders chose not to move forward with an ill-advised and pricy cost-of-living adjustment proposal. The Live Healthy package marked a significant milestone in improving health care throughout the state. Senate President Passidomo was laser-focused on reforming the health care system, and we were proud to support her. The Legislature succeeded by approving a bill that would allow licensed professionals from other states to practice in Florida. We also truly appreciate House Speaker Paul Renner and Passidomo for their exceptional leadership during the past two Legislative Sessions.

“Key West could see larger cruise ships under new DEP proposal” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is proposing permanently allowing larger cruise ships to dock in Key West, putting forward a significant port lease modification after the legislature blocked Key West voters from imposing restrictions on ships in 2021. The department’s recommendations would allow cruise ships nearly 50 feet longer to dock at the Key West harbor by expanding the sea bottom where cruise ships can dock by about 1.3 acres. The proposal goes to DeSantis and the Cabinet at their meeting Tuesday morning. DEP has recommended that they approve the lease modification.

