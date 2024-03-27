March 27, 2024
Duke Energy marks Opening Day with ‘Share the Light’ pledge

Peter SchorschMarch 27, 20243min0

Duke Energy Tampa Bay Rays
Every time the Tampa Bay Rays win, Duke will donate $1K to assistance programs.

Every time the Tampa Bay Rays win this season, Duke Energy will brighten its customers’ day.

The utility company announced Wednesday that it will donate $1,000 to its Share the Light Fund to help families in need for every regular-season game the Rays win.

The Share the Light Fund is a customer assistance program to help Florida residents pay for utility expenses, including electricity and natural gas. Employees, retirees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds. Donations are then matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, by the Duke Energy Foundation.

“Year-round we provide this assistance and additional options for our customers facing financial hardship, but we especially look forward to this time of year when we can lean on the Rays and our community agencies to help us reach even more families and individuals in need,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state President.

Money donated to the fund is distributed each month to several Florida chapters of United Way and other social service agencies assisting Duke Energy Florida customers, based on need. A full list of the agencies is available on Duke Energy’s website.

Last year, approximately $1.2 million in energy bill assistance was distributed to qualifying Florida customers through the company’s Share the Light Fund.

In addition to the Share the Light Fund, Duke Energy highlighted other tools and resources to help customers save money on their utility bills. They include usage alerts, free home assessments, budget billing, payment plans, due date extensions and more.

