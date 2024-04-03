Gov. DeSantis signs measure to hurry transportation projects, clamp down on ‘activism’ on roads

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation making it easier for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to finance major transportation projects.

DeSantis recently touted 20 major transportation projects throughout the state that will be kickstarted through a program he pushed. The legislation will help accomplish that goal.

“These are all projects that are being accelerated,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Polk County. “It means some of these projects are going to be started and/or completed 10 to 20 years ahead of schedule.”

The Legislature approved $4 billion for DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward program in the 2023 Regular Session. This year lawmakers passed HB 1301, which DeSantis signed Wednesday and which makes it easier for FDOT to finance the 20 projects while they are being constructed.

DeSantis highlighted two of those projects. First, a plan to widen Interstate 4 from US 27 in Polk County to the Osceola Parkway. The plan will include express lanes, and the Poinciana Connector project, which will link State Road 429 at its end point at I-4 with County Road 532, will begin while the first project is still underway.

The 39-page bill contains other provisions to streamline transportation projects and agencies in the state, including a $15 million boost to FDOT logistic center programs. But it also contains measures aimed at preventing local governments from using transportation policy for, according to DeSantis, ideological projects.

The bill prevents public transportation agencies from using state funds for marketing or advertising on public vehicles. DeSantis suggested that such funds could be used to push diversity, equity and inclusion or other progressive ideology, but didn’t cite an example of that happening in Florida.

Another piece of the bill bans state funds going to public airports, seaports or other transportation agencies that enact mask mandates in violation of state law, something DeSantis pushed for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill also increases public meeting and public notice requirements when a local government wants to repurpose existing lanes on its roads. This, DeSantis said, was needed to prevent “activists” from promoting congestion on roads to convince people to give up gas-powered cars.

“It is going to prevent localities from agenda-motivated lane reductions to force people out of their cars,” DeSantis said.