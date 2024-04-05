Melissa Nelson files for third term as 4th Circuit State Attorney

A Northeast Florida Republican is making it official and filing for a third term as the chief prosecutor for Northeast Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit.

Melissa Nelson confirmed that her paperwork is with the state Division of Elections. Rock Creek Capital’s Ashton Hudson will be her campaign Treasurer.

Nelson, a lawyer from the Ortega area of Jacksonville, was elected in 2016 to represent the 4th Circuit, which includes Clay and Nassau Counties in addition to Duval. She defeated Angela Corey in the Republican Primary that August, but hasn’t faced a ballot test since.

It’s unlikely she will face one this time either. Thus far, she is unopposed for re-election, and weak rumors that Rep. Jessica Baker was looking at a 2024 run have been denied by those close to her.

However, 2028 could be a different matter for the legislator, should Nelson not pursue a fourth term.

Polling conducted last year by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab found that Nelson is well above water in terms of popularity, even though the original hue and cry against Corey and various questionable moves that the previous State Attorney made in office has been forgotten by many as time passed. (Corey was so controversial that a number of Democrats switched parties to vote against her back in 2016.)

“Nelson’s job approval is also a net positive, with 31% approving and only 13% disapproving, while 56% either didn’t know or refused” to answer, the pollsters asserted in September 2023.

With Democrats in Duval, Nelson had 32% approval against 17% disapproval, with 52% not weighing in either way. With Republicans, the numbers were effectively the same: 34% approval, 12% disapproval, and 55% not disposed to answering the question. Among no-party and third-party voters, Nelson had 27% approval and 10% disapproval, while 64% who didn’t want to venture an opinion either way.

This piece will be updated once the Division of Elections processes Nelson’s paperwork.