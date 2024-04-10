Disney World retools policy for guests with disabilities after abuse

Disney is cracking down on people abusing a service that lets people with disabilities cut the lines at its popular theme parks.

Starting May 20, Disney World is overhauling the DAS card, which stands for disability access service.

Under the changes, people who have autism or other disabilities making it difficult to wait in long lines will need to talk with a Disney cast member through a virtual chat. Cast members can also talk with guests in-person at guest relations. The DAS card lets guests request a return time to come back for a ride so they don’t have to stand in the traditional, physical line.

Guests who are caught lying about having disabilities will be permanently banned from the theme parks and not get refunds for those tickets or passes, the company warned on its website.

If Disney approves the DAS card, it will be valid for either the length of the guest’s theme park ticket, or for up to 120 days. After that, people need to reapply to get another one.

“Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests,” Disney said on its website.

Over the years, media coverage has portrayed stories of guests taking advantage of the DAS card in order to skip ahead of long theme park lines.

In 2021, Disney World started charging the general public to use Lightning Lanes, to skip queues, which only fueled people’s desires to cut ahead without paying more money.

When Disney made previous changes to how it assists guests with disabilities, the company faced lawsuits. Disney was sued, although the company prevailed in federal court, when it changed its policy and started the DAS card in 2013 following more reports of tourists abusing the system.

In a post-pandemic era, Disney World’s crowds have returned and the parks are often busy with long lines.

The Magic Kingdom is the most popular theme park in the world, with an estimated 17.13 million visitors in 2022, according to an industry report.