Jared Moskowitz, Tom Kean Jr. introduce bipartisan bill condemning Iran attack on Israel

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Broward County is teaming up with U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey on a bipartisan bill condemning Iran’s Sunday drone and missile attack on Israel.

The resolution is expected to pass in the House later this week.

Among other things, the resolution states that the House:

— Condemns Iran’s “unprecedented” attack on Israel, which included more than 350 missiles and drones launched directly from Iran and its proxies toward populated areas in Israel.

— Reaffirms and supports Israel’s right to self-defense and to respond through military, diplomatic, economic and other necessary means.

— Calls on all countries to “unequivocally” condemn Iran’s attack on Israel.

— Commends the United States military, United Kingdom, France and Jordan for intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

— Urges enforcement of U.S. sanctions and export controls against Iran to impede the country’s nuclear program, missile and drone development, and funding of terrorist groups and proxies, “including Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq and Syria.”

— Stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic and intelligence support.

“What the world witnessed this weekend was a declaration of war by the Iranian regime against an American ally,” said Moskowitz, a Democrat.

“Seeing missiles being intercepted right above the Temple Mount emphasizes Iran’s disregard for Muslim, Jewish, and Christian holy sites and innocent civilian life. America must make it clear through this resolution that this escalatory and disproportional attack is intolerable and that we stand with Israel against state sponsors of terrorism like Iran.”

Kean, a Republican, said Iran’s aggressive actions only escalate tensions and endanger innocent lives.

“Forty-eight hours ago, the world watched in horror as Iran launched over 350 drones and missiles (at) Israel,” he said. “I strongly condemn Iran’s unprecedented attacks on Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, and the House of Representatives stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic and intelligence support.”

Iran’s attack on Israel marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

Iran says the attack was in response to an airstrike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed what Iran says were consular offices in Syria and killed two generals with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier this month.

Israel said almost all the over 300 drones and missiles launched overnight by Iran were shot down by its anti-missile defense system, backed by the U.S. and Britain. The sole reported casualty was a wounded girl in southern Israel, and a missile struck an Israeli air base, causing light damage.

Still, the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard called the operation successful.

Israel’s military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Monday that Israel is considering its next steps but that the Iranian strike “will be met with a response.”

Halevi gave no details. The army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Israel will respond “at the time that we choose.”

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Republished with permission.