Last Call for 4.16.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Ed. Note — After a last-minute push to finish the Spring 2024 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, Sunburn will be taking the night off for a little R&R. But you needn’t worry, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to your inboxes first thing Thursday morning. Thanks again for your support and for being a loyal Sunburn reader.

Have a great evening, and please stay safe.

And if you want to check out the latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, please click on the image below:

Americans for Prosperity-Florida is sending out thank-you flyers celebrating and applauding lawmakers for their work on the AFP-supported bill this Legislative Session.

The commendations cover an array of legislative accomplishments favored by AFP, including stopping an automatic Cost of Living Adjustment for state workers, expediting the processing to secure building permits, and advancing efforts to minimize government waste.

“AFP-FL is celebrating what it considers a successful Legislative Session, crediting many of the state’s leaders for legislation focused on removing barriers to individual achievement and ensuring that Florida remains the best state to live, work, and play,” the group said in a news release.

The flyers heading to voter mailboxes highlight lawmakers including Sens. Jay Collins, Nick DiCeglie, Blaise Ingoglia and Corey Simon, as well as Reps. Rene Plasencia, Tommy Gregory, Stan McClain, Tiffany Esposito and John Snyder.

Each mailer thanks the pictured lawmaker for “passing meaningful policies this Legislative Session,” with the reverse side providing details on the bills each lawmaker worked on.

Collins’ mailer, for example, says because of his efforts “people can now move to Florida and get to work more quickly with the passage of Universal Licensure.”

“You know, transferring once? Fine, you shouldn’t have to sit out. But to just treat it like a free agency where you don’t know who’s going to come back each year, I think that’s diluted college sports.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, bemoaning the current state of NCAA football.

After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over South Carolina on Sunday, the Florida Gators now try to gain a measure of revenge as they host Jacksonville University tonight (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Florida (18-17) lost a 7-6 decision to Jacksonville on March 19 despite a pair of home runs by Gators’ slugger Jac Caglianone. It’s a familiar position for Caglianone to be the star. He leads the Gators with a .394 average, 20 home runs, and 41 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he leads the team in wins (4-0) and earned run average (3.89).

It’s been a disappointing season for Florida. Ranked third in the nation in the preseason poll, Florida started the season winning seven of their first nine games, but since then, they have lost 15 of 26, including going 7-8 in SEC play.

The Gators were swept in three games by Florida State this season and have already lost as many games this season as last year when they advanced to the College World Series.

The Dolphins (16-18) are coming off a win over Austin Peay to salvage the final game of a three-game set. After facing the Gators, JU matches up with cross-town rivals, UNF.

Florida has three SEC series against ranked teams coming over the next three weekends when they face Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Also tonight:

6:50 p.m. — Los Angeles Angles @ Tampa Bay Rays

7:30 p.m. — Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers

