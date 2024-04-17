Ron DeSantis slams marijuana amendment again, warns of ‘toking up’ near schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to deride a measure legalizing recreational marijuana, raising the specter of users smoking near K-12 schools.

“That would be put in the constitution. So someone walking by an elementary school just sitting there toking up that’s somehow okay?” DeSantis told reporters at an event in Miami. “How is that good for the state of Florida?”

The measure, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3, would legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes by those over 21. It would also grant licensed medical marijuana treatment centers the ability to “acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute” marijuana and related products for such use.

The amendment also notes that it doesn’t change federal law, which still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug that is illegal.

If 60% of voters approve the measure, it would take effect six months after the November election. Voters in 2016 approved an amendment legalizing marijuana for medical use.

DeSantis signed a bill in 2019 implementing that medical marijuana measure, which he said gives him credibility on the issue.

“This amendment is the broadest amendment yet and I think it’s basically going to green light marijuana usage in all these different parts of the state where we don’t want that to happen,” DeSantis said. “That is not good for families, that is not good for the elderly.”

DeSantis also noted that marijuana companies are backing the measure. Trulieve has led the way, donating more than $40 million to get it on the ballot, and was joined by Verano Holdings, Curaleaf, Greenthumb Industries, Ayr Wellness Inc. and Cresco Labs in the last quarter, during which Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee behind the effort, raised nearly $14.9 million.

“People aren’t putting tens of millions of dollars behind that out of the goodness of their heart,” DeSantis said. “They are going to make a lot of money if that amendment passes so you’d be making some companies very, very rich.”

DeSantis’ political committee received a $25,000 donation from Trulieve in November 2020, two years before it began its push to get recreational marijuana on the ballot.