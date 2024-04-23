EMILY’s List backs 3 incumbent House Democrats

EMILY’s List is endorsing three Democratic pro-choice women for re-election to the Florida House.

The group is backing Allison Tant (House District 9), Lindsay Cross (House District 60) and Katherine Waldron (House District 93). EMILY’S LIST is the nation’s largest resource for women in politics. It works to elect Democratic pro-choice women across the country who will fight for their rights and communities.

“With the blatant attacks on reproductive rights and abortion access in Florida, it is essential that Reps. Allison Tant, Lindsay Cross, and Katherine Waldron remain in the Florida state House,” EMILY’s List President Jessica Mackler said in a statement Tuesday.

“These accomplished women have fought for equality, safer communities, environmental protection, and quality education. We need these pro-choice champions in office now more than ever, and EMILY’s List is proud to support them.”

EMILY’s List endorsed Tant in 2020, Cross in 2018 and 2022, and Waldron in 2022.

To help promote its mission, EMILY’s List says it raised $850 million to assist Democratic women in winning competitive races by recruiting and training candidates, building strong campaigns, and researching issues that impact women and families.

EMILY’s List operates one of the most significant independent expenditure operations for Democrats, boosting voter turnout at the polls.

Since 1985, EMILY’s List has helped elect the country’s first woman as Vice President, 175 women to the U.S. House, 26 to the Senate, 20 Governors, and over 1,500 women to state and local office.

According to its website, over 40% of the candidates EMILY’s List has helped elect to Congress have been women of color.