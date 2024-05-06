Gov. DeSantis appoints former staffer to Governing Board of The Children’s Trust

Silvia Castellanos, Director of External Affairs for Banyan Community Health Center in Miami, is the newest Governing Board member of The Children’s Trust.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the post. In a statement on LinkedIn, Castellanos said she is “humbled” by the appointment, which followed years of government work at the Capitol and in DeSantis’ Office.

“Looking forward to serving on the board alongside some great community leaders,” she wrote.

Castellanos earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University. Her professional history includes working as a campaign coordinator in a Miami-Dade County Commission race, administrative assistant in the Florida House and as a legislative aide to Hialeah Gardens Sen. Bryan Ávila during his time in the Legislature’s lower chamber.

For nearly four years from 2019 to 2023, Castellanos was a South Florida representative at the Executive Office of the Governor for DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

Her work included serving as a liaison between Tallahassee and local governments and community organizations in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. She also managed press conference logistics when the Governor visited the area.

She joined Banyan Health Systems in June 2023.

While federal records show Castellanos made no donations to DeSantis’ presidential campaign or the PAC supporting it, Never Back Down, state records show she made a $12 donation to DeSantis’ now-closed state-level political committee called Empower Parents PAC.

It remains her only political donation in Florida.

Established in 2002 through a voter referendum, The Children’s Trust is a dedicated revenue source derived from property taxes focused on partnering with the community and advocating for strategic investments to help all children and families in Miami-Dade.

During Fiscal Year 2022-23, the nonprofit awarded 220 grant contracts totaling more than $105 million, according to the organization’s annual report.

The organization’s board consists of 33 volunteer members who are appointed either according to the office they hold, by the Governor, as representatives of an institution or in an at large capacity by the Board of Directors.