May 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints former staffer to Governing Board of The Children’s Trust

Jesse SchecknerMay 6, 20245min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Ex-SeaWorld employee sues theme park for unpaid overtime

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott rips National Public Radio ‘crisis of confidence’

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

New FEC ruling allows Florida’s federal lawmakers to raise unlimited amounts on ballot measures

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (12)
She worked for the Governor’s Office for nearly 4 years.

Silvia Castellanos, Director of External Affairs for Banyan Community Health Center in Miami, is the newest Governing Board member of The Children’s Trust.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the post. In a statement on LinkedIn, Castellanos said she is “humbled” by the appointment, which followed years of government work at the Capitol and in DeSantis’ Office.

“Looking forward to serving on the board alongside some great community leaders,” she wrote.

Castellanos earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University. Her professional history includes working as a campaign coordinator in a Miami-Dade County Commission race, administrative assistant in the Florida House and as a legislative aide to Hialeah Gardens Sen. Bryan Ávila during his time in the Legislature’s lower chamber.

For nearly four years from 2019 to 2023, Castellanos was a South Florida representative at the Executive Office of the Governor for DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

Her work included serving as a liaison between Tallahassee and local governments and community organizations in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. She also managed press conference logistics when the Governor visited the area.

She joined Banyan Health Systems in June 2023.

Silvia Castellanos has worked for more than a decade in government and government relations. Image via FIU.

While federal records show Castellanos made no donations to DeSantis’ presidential campaign or the PAC supporting it, Never Back Down, state records show she made a $12 donation to DeSantis’ now-closed state-level political committee called Empower Parents PAC.

It remains her only political donation in Florida.

Established in 2002 through a voter referendum, The Children’s Trust is a dedicated revenue source derived from property taxes focused on partnering with the community and advocating for strategic investments to help all children and families in Miami-Dade.

During Fiscal Year 2022-23, the nonprofit awarded 220 grant contracts totaling more than $105 million, according to the organization’s annual report.

The organization’s board consists of 33 volunteer members who are appointed either according to the office they hold, by the Governor, as representatives of an institution or in an at large capacity by the Board of Directors.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrad Parscale helped Donald Trump win in 2016 using Facebook ads. Now he’s back as an AI evangelist

nextNew FEC ruling allows Florida's federal lawmakers to raise unlimited amounts on ballot measures

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    May 6, 2024 at 3:52 pm

    My “gross clinical impression” is that DeSantis is doing a LOT of appointing these days, more so than usual. So — pardon me for asking — is he getting ready to jump ship?

    (HINT: a cabinet position or maybe one of those four-year live-abroad-at-our-expense Ambassador-to-Paris appointments)?

    Eager minds want to know.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories