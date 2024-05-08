Gov. DeSantis commits to another $75M for University of Florida’s Jacksonville campus

Florida’s Governor isn’t holding back when it comes to helping Jacksonville get its graduate University of Florida (UF) campus going.

“I am approving $75 million for a new campus in Jacksonville, which is going to be really significant,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in Gainesville.

This is another big win for a project championed by former Mayor Lenny Curry, UF President Ben Sasse and UF Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini, a regional powerbroker. DeSantis approved $75 million for the same project in 2023.

State funding joins $50 million in local support and $60 million from private donors, as the Florida Times-Union reported earlier this year when the item made it to the final budget.

While the document hasn’t been signed yet, DeSantis’ words make it all but a done deal.

According to the funding request, the money will facilitate “world-class, interdisciplinary, professional graduate programs facilitating the creation of a state pipeline of highly trained students and enabling the connection of invention/innovation through solutions-based programs developed by UF Health and UF’s colleges of Business and Engineering, which will boost core competencies in biomedical technology and AI, patient quality and safety, health care admin, fintech, and more.”

The money is intended to “support the initial phase of development of urban core location in downtown Jacksonville potentially including classroom, multi-use space, student center and related facilities. State funds could be used for planning, design, construction, lease payments and other eligible purposes.”

The location is undetermined, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are willing to cede 14 acres adjacent to the stadium sports complex that the team wants built out before 2030. They also are willing to front $5 million of the private contribution.

Per the Times-Union, UF is expected to open administrative offices in the fall in the JEA building. Classes would begin in that same space in Fall 2025 ahead of the build.