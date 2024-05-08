May 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pasco County educator Lisa Yeager to run for late County Commissioner’s seat
Image via Lisa Yeager campaign

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 8, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami to vote Thursday on new map after gerrymandering lawsuit

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Abortion rights advocates warn that Florida women seeking an abortion must travel hours out of state

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 5.8.24: Jax sports tourism

Lisa Yeager Headshot copy
'I believe that people deserve to have a fighter working for them every day in public office. Someone who will ask tough questions, who will say what they mean and do what they say.'

Lisa Yeager, a conservative who previously served as the director of the Teen Parent Program for Pasco County Schools, has filed to run for Pasco County Commission in District 4.

She’s running to fill the remaining term of the late Commissioner Gary Bradford who passed away last month after a battle with leukemia.

Yeager, a Republican, is the third candidate to file for the race. She joins fellow Republican Christina Fitzpatrick and Democrat Daniel Ackroyd-Isales in the race so far.

The candidates are running in a Special Election to be held concurrently with regularly scheduled 2024 Primary and General Elections.

“I believe that people deserve to have a fighter working for them every day in public office. Someone who will ask tough questions, who will say what they mean and do what they say,” Yeager said. “I have spent over 20 years involved in the local community and have strived through that involvement to make Pasco County a better place to live and work.”

In addition to her work leading the Teen Parent Program, Yeager is a strong advocate for technical education and workforce development, which she has advocated for as a SAC committee member for Marchman Technical College over her eight years of volunteer service with the school. She also previously worked as a preschool teacher and as a development officer at Pasco Hernando State College.

Yeager is also a volunteer for what she describes as “pro-family conservative causes,” which includes past sponsorship of the West Pasco Pregnancy Center, a faith-based organization that promotes alternatives to abortion.

She said she is running to boost public safety, among other priorities.

“I understand the importance of public safety in a growing county and how low crime rates are vital for growing families and thriving businesses,” Yeager said. “As the next County Commissioner, I will never stop fighting for what residents expect — safe streets, smarter and small government, and economic opportunity for all.”

Yeager will face Fitzpatrick — known in Pasco as “Fitzy” — in the GOP Primary. Fitzpatrick is a former County Commissioner who served two years prior to Bradford taking office. She sought re-election in 2022 after winning a Special Election in 2020, but lost to Bradford in a closed Primary, before Bradford went on to defeat a write-in candidate in the General Election. Now she’s running again.

None of the candidates have yet filed campaign finance reports. Both Ackroyd-Isales and Fitzpatrick filed for the race last week.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJJ Grow's quest for HD 23 seat kicks into gear

nextMiami to vote Thursday on new map after gerrymandering lawsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories