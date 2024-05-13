Ron DeSantis says Casey DeSantis has ‘zero’ interest in being Governor

Florida’s Governor is speaking out about the First Lady potentially running to succeed him, downplaying Casey DeSantis’ interest in the job.

Ron DeSantis said that if he “had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate,” he would “characterize it as zero.”

“But, you know, I think it’s because she’s had a front row seat (for) all the nonsense that goes on when you do it,” DeSantis added while speaking in Coral Gables’ Granada Church.

Surveys have suggested that Florida Republicans might embrace her as a candidate.

A poll conducted in April by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research showed 38% of 372 Florida Republicans polled would choose the First Lady in a head-to-head race against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who would receive 16% support in this scenario.

A University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey from November 2023 showed the First Lady with 22% support, a lead in a crowded field of potential candidates.

It should be noted that 40% of respondents were undecided amid names like U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Gaetz, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz.