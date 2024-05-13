May 13, 2024
Ron DeSantis says Casey DeSantis has ‘zero’ interest in being Governor
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL050523CH039
The First Lady wouldn't want to deal with campaign 'nonsense.'

Florida’s Governor is speaking out about the First Lady potentially running to succeed him, downplaying Casey DeSantis’ interest in the job.

Ron DeSantis said that if he “had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate,” he would “characterize it as zero.”

“But, you know, I think it’s because she’s had a front row seat (for) all the nonsense that goes on when you do it,” DeSantis added while speaking in Coral Gables’ Granada Church.

Surveys have suggested that Florida Republicans might embrace her as a candidate.

A poll conducted in April by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research showed 38% of 372 Florida Republicans polled would choose the First Lady in a head-to-head race against U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who would receive 16% support in this scenario.

University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey from November 2023 showed the First Lady with 22% support, a lead in a crowded field of potential candidates.

It should be noted that 40% of respondents were undecided amid names like U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Gaetz, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  Impeach Biden

    May 13, 2024 at 4:42 pm

    Here they come. I have to find another name since the hillbilly from Tennessee now wants to call me that. Hey Dick Whitaker, come up with something original you old geezer.

  My Take

    May 13, 2024 at 4:58 pm

    Good for her.
    And good to announce it now.

