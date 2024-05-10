May 10, 2024
Democrat challenges future House Speaker Sam Garrison

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20243min0

FLAPOL010523CH057
The district is 54% Republican.

Clay County is poised to have a House Speaker soon, but a Democrat from Middleburg hopes to stop that.

Rep. Sam Garrison, who will be Speaker in 2026 if Republicans retain their majority, looks likely to face a challenge in House District 11 from Democrat Charles Peter Browne.

Browne, whose Google Voice number linked to his campaign account promotes his affiliation with the Boys and Girls Club at Wilkerson Jr. High, did not immediately respond to Florida Politics’ request for comment.

But what’s clear is the political newcomer’s work is cut out for him, running against a legislative leader in a staunchly Republican district.

As of the most recent quarterly fundraising reporting, encompassing the period through the end of March, Garrison had roughly $93,000 in his campaign account.

His political committee, which is called Honest Leadership, has nearly $700,000 on hand. The committee raised more than $1.825 million in the last six months of reports, with funds distributed to other campaigns and committees along the way.

The district is 54% Republican, and in the latest book closing report from the Division of Elections, no-party voters and third party registrants combined to outnumber Democrats.

The last time Garrison won, he got nearly 74% of the vote against an underfunded Democrat.

The question this year: can he eclipse that rousing mandate in November’s General Election, assuming his opponent qualifies for the ballot next month.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories