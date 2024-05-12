Update: Just under 36,000 still without power in counties covered by post-storm emergency order

Just under 36,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

The number of outages in those counties remained above 80,000 for most of Saturday. By Saturday evening, the number was cut by more than half. Through Sunday morning, a few thousand more customers have regained power.

As of the noon update Sunday from the Public Service Commission, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains the most impacted county, with just over 32,000 customers lacking power. That’s still more than 21% of the county without power.

The overall number, however, is down from more than 70,000 Saturday morning.

The city of Tallahassee utility is showing nearly 29,000 customers still affected. The Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just under 4,000 Leon customers without power.

The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with 990 customers still powerless. Columbia County shows 919 outages, followed by Wakulla with 637.

No other county covered by the emergency order shows more than 250 outages as of Sunday morning.

Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has just over 4,800 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty counties. Suwannee Valley has nearly 2,175 customers affected in Suwannee, Columbia, Hamilton and Lafayette counties.

The Tri-County Electric Cooperative has 243 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor, and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation has just 34 outages remaining in Baker.

Two other counties still affected outside those areas covered by DeSantis’ emergency order are Santa Rosa County (1,500 outages) and Escambia County (588 outages). All customers with outages in those two counties are covered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm at just under 38,000.

The estimated restoration time is around 24 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. The Public Service Commission report states that it may take at least three days to fully restore power there, but workers hope to hit at least 90% restoration by Sunday evening.

The holdup in Tallahassee is partially caused by the serious damage done by tornado touchdowns. The city posted an update late Saturday morning laying out the impact.

“Tornadoes caused 286 blocked roads. Road clearing crews have worked nonstop and have cleared 178 in impacted neighborhoods. Work continues,” the city said.

In another post, the city added, “Due to the destruction caused by tornadoes, entire circuits are being fully rebuilt, including reconstruction of power lines and 119 large utility poles.” Many of those poles have since been replaced.