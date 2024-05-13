Rick Scott campaign unveils small business coalition

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign is courting support from small businesses.

The “Small Businesses for Rick Scott” Coalition boasts support from 550 Florida small businesses, as well as the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m excited to announce the ‘Small Businesses for Rick Scott’ coalition and honored to have the support of so many job creators from every corner of Florida, spanning all 67 Florida counties,” Scott said.

“My first business was a donut shop that I bought so my mom could have a job. I know firsthand how difficult it is to run a small business and am lucky enough to have grown up in a country where someone like me, who grew up in public housing, can live the American dream. Unfortunately, the American dream is slipping away from millions of small business owners thanks to the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spend agenda.”

Scott, a Naples Republican, has long made job creation a top priority dating back to time as Florida Governor. He said economic conditions will remain a central part of his agenda.

“Inflation is at record highs and small business optimism is at record lows. Yet, Joe Biden and the Democrats refuse to change course,” he said.

“When I was Governor, we proved that getting government out of the way, cutting taxes and reducing burdensome regulations make it easier for businesses to succeed and create jobs. We have to do the same thing at the federal level. I’m fighting every day against Bidenomics and the Democrats’ reckless spending and pushing to make it harder to raise taxes on businesses. I’m grateful to have the support of so many Florida businesses and I look forward to continuing to work with them when I’m re-elected to keep Florida the most business-friendly state in the nation.”

Scott has long closely worked with the Florida Chamber, a partnership the business group wants to continue.

“No one fights harder for jobs than Senator Rick Scott, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse his re-election,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber.

“Senator Scott was Florida’s jobs Governor, and we were proud to work with him every year to reduce taxes, excessive litigation and nonsensical regulations which helped lead to the incredible economic growth we see in Florida today. As Senator, he’s continued to focus on reining in wasteful spending and getting government out of the way so local businesses can thrive.”

Walter Carpenter, National Federation of Independent Business Leadership Council Chair, said Scott has remained pro-jobs at the federal level.

“As a former small business owner, Senator Rick Scott has always had our back,” Carpenter said. “During his time as governor, Senator Scott transformed Florida into one of the most business-friendly states in the country which led to resounding growth in our small business community. He understands that less government, not more, is the key to creating an environment where businesses can grow and create jobs.

“We’re proud to have a leader like Senator Scott in Washington, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to fight against job-killing policies and fight for an economy where businesses across the nation can succeed. Every time we have an issue in Washington, we know we can call Senator Scott who will answer our call and advocate for us.”

A number of small-business owners also stood behind Scott at a press conference announcing the coalition.

“Rick Scott’s unwavering support for small businesses in Florida has been instrumental in driving our success,” said Tony Selvaggio, CEO of eSmart Recycling. “His policies have created a pro-business environment that allows us to thrive and innovate. Let’s re-elect Rick Scott to the Senate and continue this positive momentum.”