May 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott campaign unveils small business coalition
Sen. Rick Scott at Small Businesses For Scott press conference.

Jacob OglesMay 13, 20246min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Corcoran Partners expands, adds Brian Ford III

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.13.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Sexual assault test kits will have to be retained for 50 years starting in October under new law

Rick Scott Small Business
The Florida Chamber, NFIB and 550 small-business owners backed Scott's re-election.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign is courting support from small businesses.

The “Small Businesses for Rick Scott” Coalition boasts support from 550 Florida small businesses, as well as the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m excited to announce the ‘Small Businesses for Rick Scott’ coalition and honored to have the support of so many job creators from every corner of Florida, spanning all 67 Florida counties,” Scott said.

“My first business was a donut shop that I bought so my mom could have a job. I know firsthand how difficult it is to run a small business and am lucky enough to have grown up in a country where someone like me, who grew up in public housing, can live the American dream. Unfortunately, the American dream is slipping away from millions of small business owners thanks to the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spend agenda.”

Scott, a Naples Republican, has long made job creation a top priority dating back to time as Florida Governor. He said economic conditions will remain a central part of his agenda.

“Inflation is at record highs and small business optimism is at record lows. Yet, Joe Biden and the Democrats refuse to change course,” he said.

“When I was Governor, we proved that getting government out of the way, cutting taxes and reducing burdensome regulations make it easier for businesses to succeed and create jobs. We have to do the same thing at the federal level. I’m fighting every day against Bidenomics and the Democrats’ reckless spending and pushing to make it harder to raise taxes on businesses. I’m grateful to have the support of so many Florida businesses and I look forward to continuing to work with them when I’m re-elected to keep Florida the most business-friendly state in the nation.”

Scott has long closely worked with the Florida Chamber, a partnership the business group wants to continue.

“No one fights harder for jobs than Senator Rick Scott, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse his re-election,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber.

“Senator Scott was Florida’s jobs Governor, and we were proud to work with him every year to reduce taxes, excessive litigation and nonsensical regulations which helped lead to the incredible economic growth we see in Florida today. As Senator, he’s continued to focus on reining in wasteful spending and getting government out of the way so local businesses can thrive.”

Walter Carpenter, National Federation of Independent Business Leadership Council Chair, said Scott has remained pro-jobs at the federal level.

“As a former small business owner, Senator Rick Scott has always had our back,” Carpenter said. “During his time as governor, Senator Scott transformed Florida into one of the most business-friendly states in the country which led to resounding growth in our small business community. He understands that less government, not more, is the key to creating an environment where businesses can grow and create jobs.

“We’re proud to have a leader like Senator Scott in Washington, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to fight against job-killing policies and fight for an economy where businesses across the nation can succeed. Every time we have an issue in Washington, we know we can call Senator Scott who will answer our call and advocate for us.”

A number of small-business owners also stood behind Scott at a press conference announcing the coalition.

“Rick Scott’s unwavering support for small businesses in Florida has been instrumental in driving our success,” said Tony Selvaggio, CEO of eSmart Recycling. “His policies have created a pro-business environment that allows us to thrive and innovate. Let’s re-elect Rick Scott to the Senate and continue this positive momentum.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSexual assault test kits will have to be retained for 50 years starting in October under new law

nextLast Call for 5.13.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Julia

    May 13, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the vs-40 help of this post.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> luckychance12.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories