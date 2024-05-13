Personnel note: Corcoran Partners expands, adds Brian Ford III

Corcoran Partners is expanding with the addition of Brian Ford III as a Government Consultant in the firm’s Tampa office. Ford brings diverse experience in external affairs, corporate partnerships, and constituent events.

Ford joins Corcoran Partners after recently serving as the Corporate Partnership & Events Manager for the Special Olympics Florida. Before that, Ford worked under Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at the Florida Department of Education.

Ford also volunteers his time as a gubernatorial appointee to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice State Advisory Group, which is composed of 21 individuals dedicated to preventing juvenile delinquency throughout the state.

“Brian’s readiness to tackle any task speaks volumes about his character,” said Taryn Fenske, former Communications Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“During our tenure at the Department of Education, as we navigated the challenges of 2020, Brian’s work ethic and personable demeanor were invaluable. Not to mention his ‘daily puns,’ which added a touch of lightness and humor to our office! I am confident that Brian will quickly become an indispensable part of the Corcoran Partners’ team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the firm,” added Michael Corcoran, founding partner and CEO of Corcoran Partners. “The addition of Brian marks another step in our firm’s growth and commitment to deliver results for our clients. Brian’s ability to develop and maintain strong relationships and his unparalleled character will serve both our team and our clients well.”

Ford earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s in sports management from Florida State University. Before graduation, Ford interned for two years with Corcoran Partners.

“Brian’s passion and commitment to the Tampa Bay area — and his love for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — shines through. His skill set and pursuit of excellence will serve our clients well, particularly those in the Tampa Bay area. Brian embodies the high standard of character and integrity we set for our firm, and we are excited to have him join us,” Corcoran Partners’ managing partner Matthew Blair said.