Rick Scott, Marco Rubio buck Donald Trump, back Laurel Lee in CD 15

Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators are endorsing U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee for re-election to Florida’s 15th Congressional District, a slight to former President Donald Trump, who called on Republican candidates to challenge her in a Primary.

Two Republicans heeded Trump’s call — Jennifer Barbosa and James Judge, though both could struggle to gain much traction against an otherwise popular incumbent.

“Laurel Lee has been a great conservative partner in Washington as we fight to hold Congressional Democrats and the (Joe) Biden administration accountable for their disastrous policies that continue to fail Florida families, whether it be their tax-and-spend agenda that has caused skyrocketing inflation or dangerously allowing open borders,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said.

“She has proven to be a strong and principled leader, and I’ve seen firsthand how hard she is working to make a difference in the direction our country is headed. Laurel has more than earned my continued support as she runs for re-election this year, and I’m proud to have endorsed her campaign.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio echoed that praise, noting that Lee has been a “powerful conservative voice and an effective advocate for families.”

“Day in and day out in Washington, she’s working to hold those who have failed Floridians accountable and pushing for Republican policies to ensure the safety of our country. I’m proud to call her a partner in Congress and endorse her re-election campaign,” Rubio said.

Lee drew Trump’s ire after she endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for President before he withdrew from the race. She has since said she supports Trump, but it seems that was too little, too late for the former President.

Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, raised nearly $411,690 from the start of the year until the end of March. That brings her total fundraising for the cycle to nearly $1.01 million.

One of her challengers, Judge, had been running in Florida’s 12th Congressional District against GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, but switched races after Trump tweeted his call to action. He raised more than $60,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Barbosa filed later, in late April, in another seeming response to Trump’s suggestion that Lee be challenged. She ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California in 2020, earning less than 6% of the vote as an independent candidate.

Pasco County conspiracy theorist and podcaster Brian Perras also filed to run, but didn’t qualify by the deadline.

The winner of the GOP Primary will face Democrat Pat Kemp, a current Hillsborough County Commissioner, in the November General Election.

Lee said she was honored to have Scott and Rubio’s support.

“They are true conservative warriors for Florida in Washington, and it has been an honor to fight alongside them to protect our state and country from the failures of the Biden administration. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with them to get our country back on track,” Lee said.