Brian Perras thinks Joe Biden molests kids and Ukraine is behind Baltimore’s bridge disaster. He’s running for Congress.

Republican podcaster Bryan Perras believes President Joe Biden molests children. He suspects that the Baltimore bridge collapse was a Ukrainian plot. And he wants President Donald Trump’s endorsement as he challenges U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee.

“Trump wanted the most MAGA Republican in that race, and that’s me,” the New Port Richey Republican said. “I’ve been treated the same as President Trump, not on as large a scale.”

Perras last week became the first GOP Primary challenger to Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican. He said he understands legal persecution after he was arrested for challenging a Pasco County Schools mask mandate, and knows what it’s like to fight party establishment because he tried to dissuade distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s challenged Republican members of Congress before, and ran in a GOP Primary against U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis in 2022. In 2020, he ran in California against U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas, a Democrat, in a jungle Primary. But after Trump in March called for a challenger to step up to Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, Perras hopes to find greater support for a run this year.

As for what agenda he brings to the table, his podcast, carried by TheNexGenUSA.com, offers a hint at his political views. There, he regularly denounces sex trafficking. The Lakeland Ledger reported that he “volunteers for an anti-human trafficking organization.”

But a listen to his content, where he described communists in Hollywood and Washington trafficking children, sounds akin to QAnon conspiracies that have animated the Right in recent years.

While Perras did not claim an association with that specific online movement, he signaled similar sympathies.

“I don’t know what QAnon is, but if securing the border and stopping sex trafficking is QAnon, I guess I’m QAnon,” he said.

He’s especially concerned about Biden and his family and potential connections to sex trafficking. He said he has seen excerpts from presidential son Hunter Biden’s laptop released by whistleblowers.

Sexual images from the laptop have been shown in House Oversight Committee hearings by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican. But attorneys for Hunter Biden have questioned the validity of some content shared on the internet purportedly from the laptop. “There have been multiple attempts to hack, infect, distort, and peddle misinformation regarding Mr. Biden’s devices and data,” an attorney for Hunter Biden told CBS News.

But as for the President himself, Perras said he has seen plenty of photos to make him believe there’s an unhealthy interest in children.

“Everything is tied to human and child sex trafficking,” Perras told Florida Politics. “They keep selected people in there to do this. The Bidens. The Obamas. The CIA.”

He also pointed at digital images allegedly from a stolen diary of Ashley Biden, the President’s daughter.

The Justice Department has recommended prison time for Aimee Harris, a woman who pleaded guilty to stealing the diary and selling it to Project Veritas.

Perras referenced pages of the diary published online allegedly describing inappropriate action by Joe Biden. But the contents were never published by Project Veritas, and the outlet has debunked images allegedly from the diary that appear online.

Perras also said he believes that the 2020 election was stolen, based on interviews with experts on his podcast and from watching the Dinesh D’Souza-directed documentary “2,000 Mules.” He said state Rep. Berny Jacques confirmed to him that illegal aliens vote in Florida, and accused the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections of withholding information he requested on dead people on Florida’s voter rolls.

While Trump won Florida’s electoral votes in 2020, Perras has called for an audit of the election, conducted incidentally while Lee served as Florida’s Secretary of State.

“I worked with people here who went door to door in Pinellas and people had ballots that went to an address in an empty lot,” he said.

He has criticized votes in Congress by Lee, most recently her vote in favor of a budget deal just signed by Biden.

On his podcast, he recently spent significant time on the fact that the captain of a cargo ship that ran into and brought down a bridge in Baltimore was Ukrainian. “It could have been sabotaged ahead of time and he might not have known, just like the Titanic,” he said on the podcast.

He told Florida Politics that he believes the incident was intended to create a “shortage scare” so federal funding would be sent to Baltimore rather than the city relying on an insurance bailout.

“I’m about securing the border, stopping the spending and human trafficking, just getting it and bringing the U.S. back to our Judeo-Christian principles and getting back to following the U.S. Constitution,” he said. “If people want someone who is going to stand tall and stand firm and not be afraid, elect Brian Perras.”