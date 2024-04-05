Tommy Gregory selected as new State College of Florida President

State Rep. Tommy Gregory will be the next President of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).

The Lakewood Ranch Republican will likely start on July 1. He has not made a decision when, or even if, he will resign from the House. But he will not seek re-election in House District 73, where he was running unopposed.

“I’m just thrilled and excited for this opportunity and honored to be selected to lead the college and build upon the success already happening at SCF,” Gregory said.

The hire marks another move from the Legislature into academia. Last year, state Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican, resigned his seat to take over as President of South Florida State College. State Sen. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican, left his seat behind to become Chancellor of the State University System.

And in the Sarasota area, former House Speaker and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran took over as President of New College of Florida after a controversial remaking of the Board of Trustees by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Additionally, former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse was hired as President of the University of Florida.

Gregory, though, has downplayed his political connections, and said it was his leadership background in the military that would guide his tenure at SCF more than political ideology.

“What’s going to guide the way I lead the college is my leadership background and trusting and respecting the experts you are working with,” he said.

As far as his House job, Gregory said he will speak with leadership in the chamber, but ultimately make a decision based on what is best for the college. Outgoing President Carol Probstfeld intends to retire at the end of June, allowing a transition in July.

Gregory said with no Session on the horizon, there’s no policymaking ahead for the state House Judiciary Chair. If conflicts arose, he could take a leave from House duties while focusing on the college.

But it’s also likely that he leaves his House seat vacant for a period of months. While Hawkins’ departure prompted a Special Election, it took more than six months to fill his seat. Democrat Tom Keen won a Special Election in January.

There’s no time for a Special Election, so Gregory’s successor will be chosen in the regular election cycle. Candidates must qualify by noon on June 14.

Gregory was running unopposed, so the development creates a political vacancy in HD 72. The Manatee County seat leans heavily Republican. About 66% of voters in the district backed DeSantis’ re-election in 2022 and nearly 59% voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.