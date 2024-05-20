JAXBIZ backs Nick Primrose in HD 18

The nonpartisan political group associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has made its pick in a St. Johns County House race, supporting Nick Primrose in House District 18.

“Nick knows business from his executive role at JAXPORT, the economic engine that accounts for tens of thousands of jobs in our community. Nick also knows Tallahassee, having served as Deputy General Counsel for two Florida Governors,” JAXBIZ Chair Tyler Mathews said. “Nick has the background, knowledge and pro-business perspective we need in the Florida House and we look forward to working with him in Tallahassee.”

Primrose is running to replace term-limited Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, and he has one of the deepest resumes of any House candidate this cycle. Besides having served under Govs. Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, he is Chief of Regulatory Compliance at JAXPORT, serves as Chair of the Florida Freight Advisory Committee, and also as a member of the SelectFlorida Board of Directors.

Primrose also seems to have the strongest campaign infrastructure in the field. He had roughly $178,000 in his campaign account as of the end of March. His affiliated political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose, had an additional $65,000 on hand.

Kim Kendall, also running in the GOP Primary, has more than $98,000 on hand in her campaign account, a number bolstered by a $50,000 personal loan when she opened the account last year. Friends of Kim Kendall has roughly $47,000 on hand.

St. Augustine’s Keith Clark Matthews has opened a campaign account as a Democrat. But in a district that is 56% Republican and just 19% Democratic, it’s likely the August winner on the GOP side will prevail in November.