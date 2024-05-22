Last Call for 5.22.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Ed. Note — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sunburn will be taking tomorrow morning off. Don’t worry, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes first thing Friday morning. Thanks again for your support, and please, stay safe.

First Shot

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit in Coral Springs tomorrow.

The event will delve into how the state’s business community is impacted by the 10 root causes of generational poverty — and, more importantly, how private enterprise can help Floridians achieve prosperity.

Speakers will include numerous business leaders who will participate in panel discussions about how their companies are working to alleviate poverty in the areas they serve. An early segment on the Chamber’s Florida Prosperity Project will feature the Orlando Magic’s VP of External Affairs & Philanthropy Maritza Martinez-Guerrero, Collaboratory COO Jonathan Romine, and Maximus’ strategic solutions chief Jim Miller.

Elected leaders will also be in the room.

Speaker Paul Renner, who has championed school choice during his tenure leading the House, will speak on state-level policy “supporting families on their path to prosperity.” Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, meanwhile, will tackle the same topic from a local government perspective.

The 2024 Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center. The Chamber offers a virtual registration option for those who cannot attend the Summit in person.

View the full agenda here.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“In Florida, if you support Muslim terror, you will be treated like a Muslim terrorist.”

— Rep. Randy Fine, calling for Ireland, Spain and Norway to be placed on Florida’s “scrutinized companies” list.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

We’re not sure what Rep. Randy Fine’s favorite libation is, but given his most recent target, we’re guessing it’s not an Irish Car Bomb — or Dublin Drop if you want to be politically correct.

After a particularly rough day, the folks working at the RNC’s HQ in Washington could use a drink. If you want to be cheeky, make it a Vampire’s Kiss.

Rep. Joel Rudman has locked up endorsements from the Panhandle’s House delegation. That earns him a Bushwacker, which is apparently the “official” cocktail of Pensacola. (We know he’s from Navarre, but still.)

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Panthers open conference finals as favorites

The Florida Panthers are four wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals as they open the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Panthers advanced by beating the Boston Bruins in six games, while the Rangers dispatched the Carolina Hurricanes four games to two. The Rangers were the best team in the NHL this season, earning 114 points, the most in the league. The Panthers were not far behind, earning 110 points throughout the season. Florida’s 52 wins were tied for the second most in the NHL this season.

The oddsmakers have Florida as the favorite to advance.

What will decide this series? Offense.

The Rangers averaged slightly more goals per game than the Panthers in the regular season. Still, Florida has been more efficient and prodigious on the attack than the Rangers during the playoffs. Which side is more efficient on offense will likely win the series.

Both teams were among the best defensive units in the league. In the Panthers’ series win against the Bruins, Florida allowed only one power-play goal in the six games. The Rangers have killed 89.5% of power plays in the postseason, the second-best among all playoff teams.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Friday in New York.

