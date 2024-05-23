May 23, 2024
Duval County School Board picks new Superintendent who is backed by Manny Diaz

A.G. Gancarski May 23, 2024

Bernier image via Lee County School Facebook
Christopher Bernier got the nod over a candidate from northern Virginia.

The open question of who will be the next full-time Duval County School Superintendent now has clarity and closure, with the School Board unifying behind a candidate with support in the state capital.

Christopher Bernier, the former appointed Superintendent of Lee County and the preference of Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, got the nod.

Charlotte Joyce, a Ron DeSantis-endorsed candidate in 2022, is supporting Bernier’s appointment, saying he was “someone who could come in” and “has experience doing the work” to make Duval an “A” district.

She suggested that the other candidate, Daniel Smith of Loudoun County, lacked “experience” in dealing with issues Duval has, and that Bernier may be better to “get students back in the district” and handle contract negotiations.

Lori Hershey is also on board with Bernier, citing his ability to “literally rebuild a district” after a hurricane in 2022, by interfacing with Tallahassee to “do a stellar job.” His “proven ability to drive change” also played into her decision.

April Carney, who won a 2022 race also with the blessing of the Governor, remarked that Loudoun County lacked the ethnic diversity Duval has, raising questions about Smith’s ability to handle this district.

She wants someone to “build bridges in our divisive community,” noting the NAACP offered “unwavering support” for the Lee County candidate. Conversely, she said Smith had issues with “parental rights” back in Virginia, including maintaining the integrity of single-sex bathrooms, raising questions about Title IX and “girls’ sports.”

Kelly Coker said Bernier was the “right candidate for right now,” given his experience in “the Florida way of work” in schools.

Traditional Democrats are also backing the choice.

Warren Jones, the longest-tenured Democrat on the City Council, said that he was “concerned” with how close Bernier was with Tallahassee, but nonetheless said he backed the Lee County alum anyway.

Board Chair Darryl Willie said the candidates were “close” but given the Board majority backing Bernier, he would do the same.

Willie will negotiate the contract with Bernier.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

    It's interesting how Carney defends the NAACP along with diversity, equity, and inclusion when it suits her & badmouths it when it doesn't. (I'd have thought M4L wouldn't want to have anything to do with the NAACP or DEI.) Smith was also cleared of any connection to the incident that took place except for the fact that he worked in the district after it took place but then again Carney has never been big on facts. It looks like Manny Diaz got his answer from the district albeit a little bit late. Even though he's no visionary like Vitti I welcome Bernie's pending systematic dismantling of Duval "Public" Schools. Turn them all into charters, give the kids vouchers, and send them to Bishop Kenny. After all it worked for AG!

Categories