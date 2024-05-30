May 30, 2024
Florida Student Association announces incoming leadership team

Robert HaughnMay 30, 20243min0

Florida Student Association Leadership Team
'The incoming leaders are poised to drive positive change and elevate the voices of students across the state.'

The Florida Student Association (FSA) has announced its new leadership team for its 2024-25 term.

FSA put out a statement introducing the new members filling the roles of President, Interior Vice President and External Vice President positions.

“With a blend of diverse backgrounds and experiences, the incoming leaders are poised to drive positive change and elevate the voices of students across the state,” FSA’s statement read.

John Brinkman, a University of Florida graduate student majoring in management, will take the role of President. Brickman serves as UF Student Body President and has undergraduate degrees in economics, political science and philosophy.

Loryn May, a senior mathematics education major at Florida A&M University, will serve as FSA’s Interior Vice President. Olivia Mikkelsen, a junior psychology and anthropology major at New College of Florida, will serve as FSA’s Exterior Vice President. Both serve as the student body Presidents for their respective colleges.

FSA places emphasis on May’s “kind and caring” approach to leadership, and Mikkelsen is credited with advocating for student interests, including founding New College’s chapter of the League of Women Voters.

Additionally, FSA announced that their former Chief of Staff, Elijah Hooks, would transition into a new role as Senior Advisor. Hooks graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida A&M University, where he served as Student Body Attorney General. He was appointed Executive Director and Chief of Staff in November 2023, serving as FSA’s first Black leader.

FSA is a student advocacy organization composed of student body Presidents from Florida’s 12 state universities and colleges, representing more than 430,000 students.

FSA expressed its anticipation for the new leadership team in their statement.

“The newly selected leadership team is committed to representing the diverse interests and needs of Florida’s student population,” the statement read. “They are poised to collaborate with stakeholders across the state to address key issues facing students and work towards a brighter future for higher education in Florida.”

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

Categories