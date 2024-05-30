May 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs a pair of dental bills
by Lily Fineout

Christine Jordan SextonMay 30, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Florida Student Association announces incoming leadership team

HeadlinesInfluence

Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday starts Saturday

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: John Ariale to lead GrayRobinson’s Washington office

teeth banner (2)
The laws take effect July 1.

A pair of bills championed by dental and orthodontic groups are set to become law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday night signed HB 855 and SB 938. The former establishes new standards for the practice of dentistry and creates new requirements that specifically apply to providers using telehealth while the latter alters requirements for the Board of Dentistry.

Effective July 1 HB 855 requires in-person examination and “a dentist of record to remain primarily responsible for all dental treatments for a patient treated through telehealth.”

“So it comes down to accountability and patient safety,” Florida orthodontist and American Orthodontic Association member Eddy J. Sedeño III told Florida Politics.”The bill helps patients know who’s actually treating them whenever they have mail order, orthodontics or even mail order, dental care, because that might evolve in the future. And it’s important for a patient’s safety and a patient’s outcome who’s treated you and when you run into issues, to know who you can go to speak to or discuss the situation directly.”

The bill had bipartisan support and was sponsored by Reps. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat from Weston, and Lawrence McClure, a Republican from Dover. Republican Sen.Jim Boyd sponsored the companion bill.

SB 938, sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough, deletes the requirement that out-of-state licensed dentists who apply for and receive a Florida license practice full-time within the state’s geographic boundaries for one year after licensure. It also deletes provisions related to compliance and enforcement of the requirement.

Additionally, Yarborough’s bill strikes out a law requiring dental students wait until their final year of dental school to apply for licensure and updates statutes eliminating language that made clear a dental applicant’s American Dental Examination scores were valid for only one year.

The changes take effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Student Association announces incoming leadership team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories