Lincoln Project celebrates felony conviction of Donald Trump

In the immediate aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented conviction on 34 counts in a New York hush money trial, a group dedicated to undermining him is celebrating.

“With today’s ruling, Trump is a convicted criminal who’s running for President to roll back individual rights and wreck our democracy,” reads a statement from The Lincoln Project.

The group added that the conviction will matter little to Republicans or the candidate poised to officially get the GOP’s nomination this Summer.

“Sadly, Trump can’t be shamed into doing the right thing by stepping away from the nomination, while his MAGA sycophants care so little for the rule of law that they will join him in his quest for power no matter what laws he breaks or norms he destroys.”

The organization finishes its statement with an appeal to the citizenry at large.

“The Lincoln Project always maintained that no matter the outcome of the trial, Trump is a danger to democracy and must be defeated at the ballot box. Now, Americans need to ask themselves, do they really think that if this dangerous criminal is elected, he will defend the nation and protect their interests?”

Trump’s scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries, and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President.

An appeal is likely to follow, but the timing of that process is unknown.