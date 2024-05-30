May 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project celebrates felony conviction of Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, January 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A.G. GancarskiMay 30, 20242min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida pols react to Donald Trump guilty verdict

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Registration is open for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge

the lincoln project
The political consultants assert vindication after the trial.

In the immediate aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented conviction on 34 counts in a New York hush money trial, a group dedicated to undermining him is celebrating.

“With today’s ruling, Trump is a convicted criminal who’s running for President to roll back individual rights and wreck our democracy,” reads a statement from The Lincoln Project.

The group added that the conviction will matter little to Republicans or the candidate poised to officially get the GOP’s nomination this Summer.

“Sadly, Trump can’t be shamed into doing the right thing by stepping away from the nomination, while his MAGA sycophants care so little for the rule of law that they will join him in his quest for power no matter what laws he breaks or norms he destroys.”

The organization finishes its statement with an appeal to the citizenry at large.

“The Lincoln Project always maintained that no matter the outcome of the trial, Trump is a danger to democracy and must be defeated at the ballot box. Now, Americans need to ask themselves, do they really think that if this dangerous criminal is elected, he will defend the nation and protect their interests?”

Trump’s scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries, and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President.

An appeal is likely to follow, but the timing of that process is unknown.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida pols react to Donald Trump guilty verdict

One comment

  • Criminal

    May 30, 2024 at 5:30 pm

    And he had the opportunity to take the stand !! He couldn’t because he knew he’s a lying criminal

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Donald Trump found guilty on all charges in hush money trial
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more