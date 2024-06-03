Personnel note: Floridian Partners adds Joe Gruters’ longtime aide Hunter Flack

Hunter Flack is joining Floridian Partners as Director of Government and External Affairs, bringing added value, expertise and experience to one of the top lobbying firms in the capital city.

“Hunter Flack’s career runs the gamut of politics and policy, including positions in the executive and legislative branches of government, as well as experience managing political campaigns,” said Charles Dudley, founding and managing partner of Floridian Partners. “Flack will bring new energy, additional capabilities and a vast set of experiences to inform our strategic approach and generate results on behalf of our clients in the halls of the Florida Capitol and across the Sunshine State.”

Founding partner Jorge Chamizo added, “Hunter Flack’s success in political campaigns and experience in strategic planning, coalition-building, and policy analysis provides further depth and talent to the team at Floridian Partners and in advancing our client’s goals. Grounded in a strong commitment to public service and a deep understanding of Florida politics, I know Hunter Flack will make a real impact and lead initiatives that matter.”

Flack spent the last four years working for Sen, Joe Gruters, a former chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Most recently, Flack served as a senior legislative assistant in the Florida Senate.

“Hunter Flack’s commitment to mastering the legislative process and building relationships across the state has been vital to our success on challenging issues,” Gruters said. “He has a keen understanding of legislative policy and its impact on Florida residents, and his ability to transition between the legislative process and political campaigns demonstrates his adaptability.”

Sen. Jim Boyd added, “Hunter Flack’s steadfast dedication to excellence has garnered him the respect of colleagues in both campaign and legislative arenas. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Flack’s work building coalitions and advancing policies has earned him praise from lawmakers and business leaders.

“Hunter Flack’s in-depth knowledge of the legislative process and friendships throughout the Capitol will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to the clients he represents within the firm,” said Brewster Bevis, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Florida. “I look forward to working with him as he begins this new and exciting chapter in his professional career.”

During election cycles, Flack worked on campaigns for former House Speaker Chris Sprowls and former Rep. Chris Latvala. He’s also managed campaigns for Manatee County Commissioners Mike Rahn and Amanda Ballard. Flack started his career at VISIT FLORIDA. He earned his degree in marketing from Florida State University in 2019.