June 3, 2024
Personnel note: Elizabeth Emmanuel now VP at Florida Trucking Association

Drew Wilson

'Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow the influence of Florida Trucking.'

The Florida Trucking Association is bringing on Elizabeth Emmanuel as its Vice President of Public Affairs, effective Monday.

Emmanuel’s career spans both the public and private sectors. She most recently worked as CEO of the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, a special district responsible for economic development and advocacy in Florida’s Capital City. In that role, Emmanuel testified before numerous governmental bodies, built strong partnerships with the North Florida business community, and led hundreds of events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Emmanuel to Florida Trucking,” said Alix Miller, President and CEO of FTA. “Elizabeth’s extensive background in advocacy, communications, issue management and relationship-building will make her an invaluable asset to our team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow the influence of Florida Trucking and the men and women who power Florida’s economy.”

Emmanuel added, “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with an organization that has a 90-year history and remains at the forefront of innovation, education, and impact. The trucking industry plays a critical role in driving Florida’s economy, and I am eager to contribute to its continued prosperity.”

Before her time in government, Emmanuel spent a decade in the private sector, first working for corporate and family-owned funeral homes and then at the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Emmanuel is the Chair-elect of Leadership Tallahassee, a member of the executive committee of the board for the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, and a Board member for the Urban Land Institute. Emmanuel is a graduate of Tallahassee Community College and valedictorian of Mid-America College in Indiana.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories