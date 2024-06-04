Gov. DeSantis says he’ll keep raising money for Donald Trump

At a Home Depot in Fort Myers, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered some insights into what he sees his role with the Donald Trump campaign being through November.

Trump won’t need much help in Florida, DeSantis said, but he’s going to help with fundraising elsewhere.

“I think it’s been reported we’ve been active in raising money. I think it’s important and we’re going to continue to do that,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t think that in this state there’s going to be much of a campaign because we’re now a solid Republican state. We weren’t when I became Governor, but now we are. And so I don’t think that the statewide races are competitive at all.”

Indeed, in recent weeks DeSantis has been fundraising for the former President, and hopes are that he can help Trump’s operation get a $10 million boost.

DeSantis also speculated about potential changes in the electorates in other states given pandemic-era migration patterns.

“You have had more internal migration in this country from 2020 to 2024 than in most four-year stretches in our history and maybe more than any stretch,” DeSantis said.

“We have all these new, new people, you know? How many of them came from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, some of these key states? And I don’t know the answer to that, but I think that you’re likely to see some of them maybe behave a little bit different than four years ago because I think the electorates have changed pretty significantly, respectively, for a four-year period.”

Interestingly, new polling from Florida Atlantic University released Tuesday suggests that yet again in 2024, races in at least those “key states” will come down to the wire, with margin of error differences in all three states despite those migration patterns.

“The Michigan survey results show that Biden and Trump are tied at 45% among voters, and Biden wins by 1% among likely voters (Biden 47% and Trump 46%),” a memo from FAU notes.

“However, Biden is behind Trump by 2% in Pennsylvania among all voters (Biden 43% and Trump 45%) and among likely voters (Biden 45% and Trump 47%). The survey results in Wisconsin also show the candidates are neck and neck. Biden is 2% ahead among all voters (Biden 40% and Trump 38%), but he is 1% behind among likely voters (Biden 40% and Trump 41%).”