June 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Best served on ice? Ron DeSantis accepts booze bet with Alberta Premier over Stanley Cup
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about the close of the 2024 Legislative Session during a news conference, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Sam Greco builds criminal justice cred with endorsement from local State Attorney

Headlines

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘conservative fighter’ Brad Yeager for re-election to Pasco-based HD 56

HeadlinesSt. Pete

District 5 race for St. Pete City Council pits fresh perspectives against institutional knowledge

FLAPOL030824CH047
Whiskey on one side, rum and key lime pie on the other.

Ron DeSantis is confirming a bet with his Albertan counterpart, Premier Danielle Smith, over the outcome of the National Hockey League’s season.

“With this Stanley Cup, I just want to let everybody know. I actually have a bet with the premier of Alberta,” DeSantis said. The Florida Panthers have a 1-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the best-of-seven series to decide this year’s champion.

“So if the Oilers win, then I’ve got to send Florida rum up to Alberta. But if the Panthers win, then she’s got to send some nice Canadian whiskey down to Florida. So we’re going to do that,” DeSantis said.

He also admitted that he sweetened the offer further.

“And I also said, ‘You know what I feel good about how the cup is going to proceed. So if somehow the Oilers win, I’ll not only send the rum, I’ll also throw in a key lime pie to boot,'” the Governor said Monday.

DeSantis made the comments at the City of Hialeah Educational Academy (COHEA).

Premier Smith had offered the bet previously, and it appears that the Governor has finally accepted.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida gas prices fall to lowest since February

nextVince Lago campaign reports $200K raised in 1 day toward re-election as Coral Gables Mayor

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    June 10, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Forget the whiskey. Grab some Molsons!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories