Best served on ice? Ron DeSantis accepts booze bet with Alberta Premier over Stanley Cup

Ron DeSantis is confirming a bet with his Albertan counterpart, Premier Danielle Smith, over the outcome of the National Hockey League’s season.

“With this Stanley Cup, I just want to let everybody know. I actually have a bet with the premier of Alberta,” DeSantis said. The Florida Panthers have a 1-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the best-of-seven series to decide this year’s champion.

“So if the Oilers win, then I’ve got to send Florida rum up to Alberta. But if the Panthers win, then she’s got to send some nice Canadian whiskey down to Florida. So we’re going to do that,” DeSantis said.

He also admitted that he sweetened the offer further.

“And I also said, ‘You know what I feel good about how the cup is going to proceed. So if somehow the Oilers win, I’ll not only send the rum, I’ll also throw in a key lime pie to boot,'” the Governor said Monday.

DeSantis made the comments at the City of Hialeah Educational Academy (COHEA).

Premier Smith had offered the bet previously, and it appears that the Governor has finally accepted.