Joe Gruters quietly files for Chief Financial Officer in 2026

State Sen. Joe Gruters has officially filed for Chief Financial Officer.

The Sarasota Republican quietly filed paperwork on May 30 to run for the statewide office, which isn’t up for election until 2026.

He stressed that this election cycle, he’s focused on the Presidential Election. Gruters served as Florida Chair for Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, and he has worked closely with the Mar-a-Lago businessman during his campaign to return to the White House this year. He currently serves as Florida’s Republican National Committeeman.

“First, I am committed to helping President Trump win in November and I appreciate the support he has given me to run for this position,” Gruters told Florida Politics.

But he has long considered a run for the Cabinet position. Indeed, Trump already endorsed him for the position in March.

Gruters has served for decades now as a prominent political accountant in Florida. He worked as U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s Treasurer before becoming the Longboat Key Republican’s Campaign Manager.

He runs the firm Robinson, Gruters & Roberts in Venice, which he founded with Eric Robinson, another prominent Republican accountant.

“I am always looking for ways to help my fellow Floridians,” Gruters said. “As a Certified Public Accountant and State Senator, I will make lowering property insurance my top priority. Our current CFO, Jimmy Patronis, has done an exceptional job, and I am committed to continuing and championing the excellent work he has already accomplished.”

Patronis was first appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott to the CFO position, and has since won two full terms. His current term expires in 2026, when term limits prohibit another run.

Gruters first won a seat in the Senate in 2018, after former state Sen. Greg Steube’s election to Congress. Before that, Gruters served a term in the Florida House.

He also spent four years, from 2019 to 2023, as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

Before holding office, he served for years as Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota.

Gruters is actually the second Republican to file. Benjamin Horbowy filed in March 2023.