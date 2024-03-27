‘ROCKSTAR’: Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters’ potential CFO campaign

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing state Sen. Joe Gruters — for a statewide office in 2026.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, posted on Truth Social that the Sarasota Republican should be Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer.

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Joe Gruters is considering launching his Campaign for Chief Financial Officer of the Great State of Florida,” Trump posted.

“Joe was on the ‘Trump Train’ before it even left the station and, if he decides to run, he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. As a State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State. A decorated CPA, Joe is a ‘ROCKSTAR,’ who will work hard to Grow our Economy, Stop Illegal Immigration, Strongly Support Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. RUN JOE, RUN! This is an Endorsement I would love to make.”

Trump’s support won’t be a huge shock. Gruters co-chaired the Florida arm of Trump’s 2016 campaign and was the first state lawmaker in Florida to endorse Trump this cycle, even as 100 state lawmakers initially endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gruters chaired the state party from 2018 through 2022.

Trump went on to endorse Gruters to be Florida’s Republican National Committeeman and pondered putting Gruters in charge of the RNC.

But the timing was the most surprising element. Gruters has considered a run for CFO, but that post isn’t up again until 2026. At that point, incumbent CFO Jimmy Patronis won’t be able to seek another term because of term limits.

The Sarasota Republican embraced the support from Trump, and signaled that he would likely announce a decision whether to run for CFO “soon.”

“President Trump is the Rockstar and I am so thankful to have his support,” Gruters said. “We are going to win back the White House and bring back America First policies!”

Gruters, a certified public accountant, has considered running for CFO for years once Patronis terms out. He notably faces term limits himself in the Legislature, and cannot run for his Senate seat again when his current term ends in late 2026.