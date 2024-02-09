Could Joe Gruters ascend to chair the Republican National Committee?

It feels like no coincidence.

Months after Donald Trump weighed in on a national committeeman race, Joe Gruters’ name is being bandied about for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair position.

News broke this week that sitting RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel may step aside so that Trump, the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, can pick a party leader.

Shortly afterward, The Washington Post reported Gruters and North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley as potential successors. A day later, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Gruters was “in the mix,” and the article was picked up in papers throughout the USA Today network.

Gruters appreciated the mention but made clear that it’s ultimately up to Trump to pick his own favorite.

“Whenever you’re even mentioned for something like that it’s pretty spectacular,” Gruters said, “but at the end of the day the President’s continuing to build his team so we can win in November and I support wherever he goes.”

Gruters serves as a state Senator in Senate District 22, but just last year wrapped a four-year stint as state Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. He recently stepped down from that role, but only after making an ultimately unsuccessful run for RNC Treasurer.

After the term as Chair ended, it marked the first time in decades that Gruters didn’t hold a role within the party. He served for years as Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair and served as state Vice Chair before taking the top job in 2019.

A power shake-up at the party earlier this year led Evan Power to abandon a run for national committeeman after being elected the new state Chair. Gruters quickly announced a run, and after securing Trump’s endorsement, appears a heavy favorite for the job when the state committee holds its quarterly meeting in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.

From there, McDaniel’s move will make it more clear what happens next. Outlets including the The Associated Press report she has offered to Trump to step down, but likely won’t take such a step until after the South Carolina Presidential Primary on Feb. 24 at the earliest.